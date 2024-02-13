Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

‘Orquídeas:’ A love letter to Latin music

Kali Uchis delivers a breathtaking sophomore Spanish album
Photo+courtesy+of+Kali+Uchis+official+website.
Photo courtesy of Kali Uchis’ official website.
By Gustavo Atencio Flores, Collegian Staff
February 13, 2024

Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis released her latest album, “Orquídeas,” on Jan. 12. The album is only her second Spanish-language album, the first being 2020’s “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios).” While known for her R&B style of music, Uchis’ new record showcases her growing maturity in the genre whilst demonstrating heavy influences from contemporary Latin pop and Urbano music.

After establishing herself as a powerhouse of modern R&B following the release of her previous album, “Red Moon in Venus,” early last year, Uchis maintains her momentum with the release of “Orquídeas.” In this record she fully masters her signature style of seamlessly transitioning through Spanish and English lyrics. Utilizing aspects of a variety of traditional Latin music sounds, the record debuts as an instant Latin pop classic.

The birth of “Orquídeas” can be traced back to July 2023, when Uchis released the first single for the album, “Muñekita.” Uchis teased a “new era” for her music, characterized by her Latin roots, emphasized by the inclusion of dembow legend El Alfa on the song.

Uchis’ exploration into new genres of Latin music is the focal point of the album. She incorporates aspects of dembow, bachata and balada, among other genres, into her personal style of R&B, creating a fusion of sounds not normally associated with each other. Uchis’ ethereal vocals, signature style and expansive genre mixing work together to create one of the most unique sounding Spanish-language records of the decade.

Showcasing her range, flow and unique creative process, Uchis pays homage to the great Latino musicians that came before her whilst celebrating the progress of the genre with her contemporaries. Collaborating with artists such as Karol G, Rauw Alejandro and Peso Pluma, Uchis demonstrates her ability to play off other leading figures in the Urbano genre without being overshadowed.

The album begins with the track “¿Cómo Así?” Featuring a distinct house sound, the song serves as a brilliant cold open to the rest of the rhythmic heavy production. Funky basslines, along with Uchis’ soft but precise vocal delivery, make this song impossible not to dance along to.

The synth pop sound found in “¿Cómo Así?” follows Uchis through the first third of the album. “Igual Que Un Ángel,” “Diosa” and “Perdiste” stand as some of the most dance pop heavy tracks on the list. Each of these shine on their own, demonstrating how comfortable Uchis became with Latin pop music since the release of “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)” over three years ago. “Igual Que Un Ángel” stands out in part due to Peso Pluma’s feature, his flow fitting in perfectly with Uchis’ soft touch, producing a hit likely to make its way to nightclubs around the world.

“Te Mata,” a distinctly bolero track, features Uchis at her vocal peak. An anthem to self-empowerment, Uchis sings about her success and how thriving is the best revenge. She explores themes of heartbreak and romance in the ballad, a prominent feature of bolero music. In this song, she shows off her skills as a singer, delivering powerful vocal runs backed by a passionate percussion section.

“Muñekita,” featuring El Alfa and JT, is the most musically varied song on the record. El Alfa and JT help Uchis speed up her traditionally slow and rhythmic style for a faster paced, more aggressive dembow sound. While being mostly uncharted territory for an R&B artist like Uchis, she takes the challenge with grace delivering energetic bars bouncing off the styles of the featured artists.

The album concludes with the double track “Dame Beso // Muévete.” Uchis finishes the record with a combination of musica tropical and merengue, creating a groovy song that will leave you wanting to get up and dance. The use of traditional trumpets normally found in merengue demonstrates how passionate Uchis was in maintaining the authenticity of the album.

While Kali Uchis is best known for her work in the R&B genre, she proved once again that she can expand her artistry in unexpected ways. Throughout the record she continues to establish herself not just as a singer, but as a genuine creative genius capable of producing unique high-quality releases consecutively with no signs of slowing down. “Orquídeas” continues the work laid by “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)” in silencing any doubt that Uchis is capable of being a star in two languages.

Gustavo Atencio Flores can be reached at [email protected]
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in 2024
A conversation with Chancellor Reyes
A conversation with Chancellor Reyes
Sarojini Torchon (representing Haiti) shows off the low dip in her dress on the red carpet at the HASA Peach Pageant: Across the Diaspora at the Student Union Ballroom on 02/10/2024.
HASA hosts Peach Pageant to unite and celebrate the Black diaspora
Daily Collegian (2023)
Amherst’s four person dwelling ordinance doesn’t protect anyone
Photo courtesy of Menus-Plaisirs - Les Troigros IMDb page.
'Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros' is a golden ticket into one of the world’s finest restaurants
Daily Collegian (2024)
YKCC hosts Lunar New Year Celebrations
Daily Collegian (2023)
We should be concerned about our disability accommodations policy
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass men’s club hockey drops weekend doubleheader against Rensselaer and Liberty
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass squeezes past Rhode Island in 81-79 victory
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass backcourt comes up big in victory over Rhode Island
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass men’s lacrosse falls 13-12 to No. 8 Army in season opener
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass finishes weekend sweep of UConn with 3-1 victory
Daily Collegian (2024)
Freshmen stand out in UMass weekend sweep over UConn
More in Arts & Living
Photo courtesy of IMDb.
‘All of Us Strangers’ is a romantic but ultimately thin ghost story
Courtesy of Jon Batistes Facebook
Here are the Song of the Year nominees at the 2024 Grammys
Courtesy of Miley Cyruss Instagram
Exploring the Record of the Year nominees at the 2024 Grammys
Courtesy of the Recording Academys Instagram
The Collegian’s predictions for the 2024 Grammys
Courtesy of the Recording Academys Instagram
Breaking down the Album of the Year nominees at the 2024 Grammys
Courtesy of the Recording Academys Instagram
Preparations begin for the 66th annual Grammy Awards
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *