A deep dive into the Marsh Arts House

In 1984, Amherst College decided to make their school a co-educational environment, according to Marsh Arts House President Winton Garrelts. This decision led to the school shutting down all fraternities and turning them into “themed living communities,” according to Gareelts who is also a double major in economics and math at Amherst College. One of these fraternities was Phi Gamma Delta, now known as the Marsh Arts House.

“It’s still in the stained glass above the door right when you walk in,” said Garrelts. “It was the frat that Calvin Coolidge belonged to. Our library is dedicated to him.”

Marsh House is a dormitory and music venue located at Amherst College. The building has been hosting music events for Amherst students since 1984 and has gained recent traction with Five College students thanks to their “Coffee Haus” open mic events and hardcore shows. “It’s a place for the ‘casual musician’ to perform in front of other college students in an environment with a steady stream of energy,” Garrelts said.

Garrelts has loved music since the age of four. He learned the violin and taught himself how to play the guitar and mandolin. Now, he plays in a bluegrass band called Midnight Rambler, which makes frequent appearances at Marsh House events.

Garrelts had no idea of the existence of Marsh House before arriving at Amherst. On freshman year move-in day, Garrelts was told about Coffee Haus and decided to play at the first show of the semester with his friend Sebastian.

“We had no clue what to expect. We thought it would be about ten people sitting in a circle drinking coffee.” Garrelts was blown away to see that there were seventy people in the room jumping and clapping. His interest in organizing events and encouragement from the past president led him to run for Marsh House president.

The rest of the team behind Marsh Arts House is Taylor Brentjens on finances, Joseph Sweeney on social media, Nico Fernandez on ‘Free Music Fridays’ and Sam Spratford on the recent hardcore shows.

Hardcore shows at Marsh House have gained attention this fall. Bands in the hardcore scene have been messaging the Marsh House Instagram account at least once a week, which led to the group scheduling a lineup of hardcore bands. Marsh House now has six upcoming hardcore shows planned over the next few months, with about a hundred people in attendance at every show.

For those that are not into the hardcore scene, Coffee Haus is a great alternative. “It was able to be really intimate and I was able to feel really connected with the audience while also not feeling overwhelmed by the fact that I was just on the same level as a group of people,” Lauren Daniel Moran, a sophomore physics major at the University of Massachusetts, said. Moran emphasized how it was an amazing experience to look at the crowd that was full of his friends.

On Feb. 2 at the Kielbasa Nova event, Moran played an acoustic guitar and sang “Little Green” by Joni Mitchell, an original song and “Across the Universe” by Fiona Apple. The event was the same premise as Coffee Haus with the yummy addition of kielbasa sausage being served to audience members.

“When there is that communal understanding that there needs to be silence, like it’s so beautiful. I haven’t experienced this kind of thing from a performer’s or an audience member’s point of view,” Moran said. The Marsh House attracts audience members that are truly appreciative and respectful of the performers, according to Moran.

Jazz bands like Ravenous Conglomerate and 413 Jazz Renaissance have also started performing at Marsh House, helping to bring a whole new genre to the vast range of musicality that exists at the Marsh House events.

Whether you are a performer, audience member or resident in Marsh House, the moment you step into the retired fraternity house, you are met with an intimate and unique experience unlike any other.

“People are getting their art out and people love going to the events. I love that people really enjoy it,” Garrelts stated. He shared that as long as people keep coming to their events, they will keep hosting them.