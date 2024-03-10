‘Dune: Part Two’: A sandy sci-fi epic

“Dune” by Frank Herbert is a beloved classic science fiction novel that has struggled to get a worthy adaptation. From a David Lynch’s less-than-loved 1984 adaptation, to a Sci-Fi Channel miniseries in the early 2000s, “Dune” seemed impossible to bring to the screen. Despite these challenges, director Denis Villeneuve has produced a breathtaking cinematic spectacle worthy of the original material with 2021’s “Dune: Part One,” and now “Dune: Part Two.” With sweeping landscapes, intense, hands-on action and a cast the Academy is sure to swoon over, “Dune: Part Two” is worthy of every bit of praise it’s getting.

“Dune: Part Two” picks up where “Dune: Part One” left off. On Arrakis, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) are learning the ways of the Fremen with help from Chani (Zendaya) and Stilgar (Jaiver Bardem). Rumors begin to swirl that Fremen’s messiah, the Lisan Al Gaib, is Paul and he himself struggle to grapple with this possibility as his mother fuels the flames. Tensions rise within the Harkonnen household as they struggle to gain back control of spice production, while the Emperor (Christopher Walken) and his daughter (Florence Pugh) decide what to do next.

From the first shot, “Dune: Part Two” is a visual feast. The film is filled with shots of sweeping sand dunes, contrasting colors and larger-than-life action sequences. Villeneuve balances vastly different worlds almost seamlessly, never allowing the viewer to question transitions or facetime.

Despite grappling with multiple plotlines and new characters, the movie never stalls, not even for a minute. I believe this can be easily attributed to the cinematography; no matter what is physically happening in the film, it’s beautiful to watch. “Dune: Part Two” is certainly meant to be experienced in the theater, on a big screen. If there is an IMAX theater anywhere remotely near you, I urge you to go.

Villeneuve doesn’t just deliver on the front of cinematography with the landscapes; the action in this film is just as beautiful as the rest of it. Where “Dune: Part One” lacked in action, “Dune: Part Two” makes up for it, tenfold. Even though the film certainly uses CGI, it doesn’t feel like it; there’s an emphasis on practical effects and hand-to-hand combat — something certainly welcome in the era of CGI superhero fight fatigue. Whether it’s watching the Fremen take down the Harkonnens, witnessing Paul ride the sandworm, or one-on-one knife fights, “Dune: Part Two” is packed with action. None of the sequences feel cheesy or half-baked; every single scene is intense, the fighting meaningful. Backed by Hans Zimmer’s score, it’s a beauty to behold.

“Dune: Part Two” doesn’t simply succeed on visuals or action alone, its immense ensemble cast is something out of a film fan’s favorite dream. Chalamet is the star of the show, he delivers a performance of a slow, at first reluctant, then destructive ascent to power. I wouldn’t be surprised to see another Best Actor nomination in his future for this film. Rebecca Ferguson is another key player in this film, spreading the propaganda of the Bene Gesserit, swaying the vulnerable minds of the Fremen. She’s terrifying with power, her performance personally sent shivers down my spine.

Perhaps even scarier than Ferguson was Austin Butler’s Feyd Ratha, Baron Harrokken’s nephew and the next in line for the throne. Butler portrays the unpredictable, sexual sociopath flawlessly, bald cap and all. While his screen time may be minimal, his final fight scene with Chalamet is arguably the most memorable in the film. Everyone in the film was incredible, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jaiver Bardem and many more, but Butler’s performance truly blew me away.

Overall, “Dune: Part Two” is nothing short of fantastic. It highlights the important themes of the novel, refusing to shy away from the oppressor narrative and the commentary on the role religion can play. It’s a sci-fi feast for sore eyes, without any pacing issues and a phenomenal ensemble cast. In the coming years, I believe “Dune: Part Two” will be solidified as one of the best sci-fi films of our generation. If you get the chance, I strongly recommend you see it in theaters: it’s worth your time.

