Syracuse transfer Caelin Lewis starring for UMass men’s lacrosse

In a close game against Vermont on Saturday, the No. 20 Massachusetts men’s lacrosse team needed every goal it could get to stay within striking distance late in the game. Caelin Lewis led the way offensively for UMass (4-2) with a hat-trick, tying his season and career high of three goals in the Minutemen’s 13-12 loss to the Catamounts (2-4).

Lewis, a transfer from Syracuse University, has been an integral part of the Gorilla offense this season. Lewis has scored at least one goal in every game this season, with his streak now hitting six games in a row.

While playing at Syracuse, Lewis rarely got playing time. He was redshirted in 2021, didn’t appear in any games in 2022, and played just four games as a redshirt sophomore in 2023. Since joining UMass, it’s been a different story, as Lewis has played in every game this season and racked up 12 goals and two assists for the Gorillas.

“Obviously he’s very different than a lot of guys that we have, with his size, a [six-foot-six-inch] kid, good speed, and not afraid to make a play. [Lewis has] worked very hard to assimilate into what we do,” head coach Greg Cannella said. “He didn’t really have an opportunity at Syracuse so when he transferred here he looked at this as a great opportunity for him, we did too, and he’s taken it and ran with it.”

On Saturday, Lewis contributed right away, scoring his first goal of the afternoon just under three minutes into the game. On the play, Lewis blew past the Vermont defender and scored a bounce shot right into the net past the Catamounts goalkeeper George Egan.

Lewis followed up his first goal with another goal about five minutes later in the first quarter. In nearly identical fashion to his first goal, Lewis once again drove from the left of the goal and scored another bounce shot, giving the Minutemen an early three goal lead.

“I think Vermont’s a great squad but they kind of gave us some space early on, they ended up tightening it down so later on in the game it was harder. But early on you kind of take your guy, hope for the best,” Lewis said.

Lewis added another goal with ten seconds left in the first half to complete his first-half hat-trick, giving UMass a 6-4 lead going into halftime. Lewis ripped it from long-range with an assist from Mason Bregman, who had three assists for the Gorillas on the day.

With 12 total goals on the season, Lewis is UMass’ leading goal scorer after six games, slightly ahead of Mike Tobin and Bregman who each have 11 goals this season. Lewis is no stranger to being one of the best offensive players on his team. At Skyline High School in Washington, Lewis scored 50 goals as a junior and was the team’s offensive MVP.

“Just the environment, the coaching staff, and then the group of guys,” Lewis said of his comfortability on the team. “They definitely back me on everything I do, and it doesn’t matter who you are on the team, everyone trusts each other.”

The Minutemen return to action on Saturday March 16, taking on No. 16 Rutgers in New York. Face-off is set for 1 p.m.

