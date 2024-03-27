The more the merrier: a conversation with COUCH

As their name suggests, it all started with a couch. In 2019, members of the band COUCH were spread out across Boston, all attending different colleges in the area. According to guitarist Zach Blankstein, the “centerpiece” of band practice was in his basement where they spend time “…talking about music and trying to make music very quietly.”

Once they had all graduated from their respective schools, the band had to adapt to long distance music-making due to the pandemic. Forced to improvise, many of their songs were created via FaceTime and voice memos shared back and forth between members. They would email individual sessions back and forth, each instrumental would record their own part and gradually the song would come together. Despite these challenges, COUCH has woven together over 25 songs since their formation nearly five years ago.

Like many modern bands, COUCH has taken to TikTok to advertise their music and tours. Their relatively large seven-member band has worked to their advantage; in 2022 they posted a video showcasing how they communicate on stage using their ear monitors, which racked up 5.2 million views. When asked about their goals on social media, Blankstein said that they “want people to get to know us and feel like they have a relationship with us.”

The band enjoys responding to direct messages and comments on apps such as TikTok and Instagram, and hope that their interactions with fans will give fans an idea of the band’s personalities outside their music. While social media has also been a tool for important announcements, the band also loves creating Instagram stories of them messing around and having fun. Above all, they hope to achieve authenticity.

The style of music the band releases is largely influenced by the tastes of their members. From EDM to jazz to musical theater, COUCH enjoys a wide range of genres; Blankstein described the sound as “fusion pop.”

As for the composition of their music, vocalist Tema Siegel is not just a singer but a storyteller. Seigel said she is “communicating these songs with her voice and everything that’s going on underneath.” The band also aims to make their music both accessible and engaging for a variety of audiences, whether or not their listeners are musicians like themselves. While the songs can be appreciated by any and all ears, they also include nuances which appeal to those with a background in music.

With the complexity of their genre also comes challenges promoting their music. Blankstein shared concerns that press releases they share often feel “click bait-y and watered down.” For this reason, the band hopes that local press will communicate their sound honestly.

COUCH works hard to maintain this balance in their live shows as well. As the band began their release of eight live songs, titled “The Sweater Sessions,” they kicked off the series with a cover of “Sorry” by Justin Bieber, which Blankstein admitted was a little cheesy, but a good way to get the ball rolling. Aside from a Billy Joel cover, Blankstein said the rest of the releases will feature “interesting takes on [their] original music.”

COUCH will kick off the second leg of their Sunshower Tour at The Drake on March 28 and hit a variety of college towns. While the first leg of the tour focused on major cities including Boston, Brooklyn and Chicago, the second leg is aimed at attracting the attention of students, hitting “some of those smaller markets that have a lot of awesome college music enthusiasts,” according to Blankstein.

In 2023, COUCH released their EP “Sunshower” on all streaming platforms and played over 60 shows. They have no plans of slowing down in 2024, as they plan to play almost 70 shows this year. According to Blankstein they hope to “eventually [conquer] the world with a group of people that [we] really enjoy the company of.”

