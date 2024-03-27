Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

The more the merrier: a conversation with COUCH

COUCH talks about their start and style as they start their tour
Photo courtesy of COUCH’s website.
Photo courtesy of COUCH’s website.
By Naomi Zwelling, Collegian Staff
March 27, 2024

As their name suggests, it all started with a couch. In 2019, members of the band COUCH were spread out across Boston, all attending different colleges in the area. According to guitarist Zach Blankstein, the “centerpiece” of band practice was in his basement where they spend time “…talking about music and trying to make music very quietly.”

Once they had all graduated from their respective schools, the band had to adapt to long distance music-making due to the pandemic. Forced to improvise, many of their songs were created via FaceTime and voice memos shared back and forth between members. They would email individual sessions back and forth, each instrumental would record their own part and gradually the song would come together. Despite these challenges, COUCH has woven together over 25 songs since their formation nearly five years ago.

Like many modern bands, COUCH has taken to TikTok to advertise their music and tours. Their relatively large seven-member band has worked to their advantage; in 2022 they posted a video showcasing how they communicate on stage using their ear monitors, which racked up 5.2 million views. When asked about their goals on social media, Blankstein said that they “want people to get to know us and feel like they have a relationship with us.”

The band enjoys responding to direct messages and comments on apps such as TikTok and Instagram, and hope that their interactions with fans will give fans an idea of the band’s personalities outside their music. While social media has also been a tool for important announcements, the band also loves creating Instagram stories of them messing around and having fun. Above all, they hope to achieve authenticity.

The style of music the band releases is largely influenced by the tastes of their members. From EDM to jazz to musical theater, COUCH enjoys a wide range of genres; Blankstein described the sound as “fusion pop.”

As for the composition of their music, vocalist Tema Siegel is not just a singer but a storyteller. Seigel said she is “communicating these songs with her voice and everything that’s going on underneath.” The band also aims to make their music both accessible and engaging for a variety of audiences, whether or not their listeners are musicians like themselves. While the songs can be appreciated by any and all ears, they also include nuances which appeal to those with a background in music.

With the complexity of their genre also comes challenges promoting their music. Blankstein shared concerns that press releases they share often feel “click bait-y and watered down.” For this reason, the band hopes that local press will communicate their sound honestly.

COUCH works hard to maintain this balance in their live shows as well. As the band began their release of eight live songs, titled “The Sweater Sessions,” they kicked off the series with a cover of “Sorry” by Justin Bieber, which Blankstein admitted was a little cheesy, but a good way to get the ball rolling. Aside from a Billy Joel cover, Blankstein said the rest of the releases will feature “interesting takes on [their] original music.”

COUCH will kick off the second leg of their Sunshower Tour at The Drake on March 28 and hit a variety of college towns. While the first leg of the tour focused on major cities including Boston, Brooklyn and Chicago, the second leg is aimed at attracting the attention of students, hitting “some of those smaller markets that have a lot of awesome college music enthusiasts,” according to Blankstein.

In 2023, COUCH released their EP “Sunshower” on all streaming platforms and played over 60 shows. They have no plans of slowing down in 2024, as they plan to play almost 70 shows this year. According to Blankstein they hope to “eventually [conquer] the world with a group of people that [we] really enjoy the company of.”

Naomi Zwelling can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2023)
The storytelling of sustainability: examining the impact of climate change on local farms in partnership with UMass Dining
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.
You need to vote
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.
Taylor Swift is not an activist
Daily Collegian (2023)
Real life catfish: should celebrities and influencers be obligated to disclose whether they’ve had plastic surgery
Medical interpretation services at Cooley Dickinson Hospital: The role of language access in advancing health equity and accessibility
Medical interpretation services at Cooley Dickinson Hospital: The role of language access in advancing health equity and accessibility
UMass gets first series win of 2024 against Seton Hall
UMass gets first series win of 2024 against Seton Hall
More in Arts & Living
Yung Lean and Bladee release ‘Psykos’
Yung Lean and Bladee release ‘Psykos’
Courtesy of Ariana Grandes Spotify
‘Eternal Sunshine’: come for the controversy, stay for the glamorous pop R&B
Courtesy of IMDb
How Iris Apfel redefined ageist fashion standards
Photo via Getty Images.
The triumphs, upsets and shrugs of the 2024 Oscars
Photo courtesy of the Curb your Enthusiasm IMDb page.
Will ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ stick the landing?
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.
Revamping millennial fashion trends
More in Headlines
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass women’s lacrosse shuts down St. Bonaventure in 21-5 win
Daily Collegian (2024)
Lacrosse Notebook: UMass men’s lacrosse continues losing skid with 11-10 loss to Brown
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass hockey suffers 8-1 loss in Semifinals against Boston College
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass hockey to take on No. 1 Boston College in Hockey East Semifinals
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass women's lacrosse dominates in up-and-down battle against La Salle
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass baseball freshmen dominate in two wins in a row
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *