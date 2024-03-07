Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

UMass aims to take third seed heading into the postseason

Minutemen wrapping up 2024 season against Maine with big Hockey East implications
UMass+aims+to+take+third+seed+heading+into+the+postseason
Kira Johnson
Byline photo of Mike Maynard
By Mike Maynard, Assistant Sports Editor
March 7, 2024

The No. 12 Massachusetts hockey team is set to wrap up its 2024 regular season with a two-game series against No. 9 University of Maine. UMass (19-10-3, 12-8-2 Hockey East) comes into the weekend tied for fourth place in the Hockey East Standings, with Maine (20-10-2, 12-9-1 HEA) holding a two-point lead, sitting in third.

Regardless of the outcome of the final two games of the season, the Minutemen and the Black Bears will have a first-round bye in the Hockey East tournament. With Boston College and Boston University clinching the one and two seeds, the third, fourth and fifth seeds are all up for grabs.

The last matchup between the two teams was played on Feb. 3 in Amherst at the Mullins Center when Maine defeated UMass 1-0. With the teams now playing back-to-back games on the smaller sheet at Alfond Arena, the games could play out completely differently.

“I thought we played pretty well against [Maine in the first game]. Their goaltender, if I remember correctly, played pretty well. I don’t remember what the [scoring] chances were,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “… They score a lot of goals up there, so I don’t know how it’ll play out. I won’t be surprised if it’s a 2-1 or a 5-4 game.”

If offense is to come from the Black Bears over the weekend, there’s a good chance it’ll have something to do with the Nadeau brothers. Bradly and Josh each lead Maine in goals and assists, respectively, and each have 39 points in 32 games played.

“Just got to play hard on everybody on [Maine’s] team, they’re all good players,” junior Ryan Lautenbach said. “We’re just going to prepare for [the Nadeau brothers] the same way.”

UMass has generated a lot of its success recently on the power play, scoring twice on the man advantage on Saturday against UMass Lowell. The unit sits with a 21.3 conversion percentage on the year, looking to continue its success through the finish line.

“We’ve split up that first unit that we went with for 80 percent of the year, and now we’ve got two units,” Carvel said. “It’s kind of like when you change the lines up, it kind of rattles the cage and maybe gets you refocused.”

The Minutemen come into the final series of the year fresh off a two-game sweep over UMass Lowell, with both wins coming in overtime. The team showed it could win the tough games, no matter what the score was.

“I think we’re playing our best hockey at the right time of the year,” Carvel said. “From goaltending to defensive play to special teams. I’m happy. I’d like to see us score a little more five on five, but we’re getting a lot of chances.”

With the season coming to an end, wins matter now more than ever down the stretch for all teams, with each hoping to clinch a better seed and play in the postseason on home ice.

The seeding also comes with different matchups, giving each team the ability to play lower-seeded teams based on the more points they end with.

“I don’t know the stats, but I imagine home ice win percentage is a little higher than on the road,” Carvel said. “I think that the opponent’s probably more important. I think some teams match well against others. You look at my time here at UMass, it becomes pretty stark which teams we have done well against and which ones we haven’t. To me, it’s almost more about your opponent than it is location.”

The opponents aren’t yet known for anyone in the conference, but the final weekend will help paint a better picture of the future to come for its teams. The biggest series of the weekend will have its first puck drop from Orono on Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m.

“We’re looking at it as if we need to win both games to get home ice,” Carvel said. “And if we don’t, that’s on us.”

Mike Maynard can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @mikecmaynard.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in 2024
Amhed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi shaking hands after signing the deal in Addis Ababa on Jan. 1.
All eyes on East Africa
Collegian (2017)
Hampden Gallery showcases expressive artwork from two local artists
Collegian (2016)
The UMass Ballroom Dance Team fosters a positive environment for students
UMass Reacts: possible repetition of 2020 election
UMass Reacts: possible repetition of 2020 election
Daily Collegian (2024)
Rahsool Diggins continues to develop his game for UMass
Daily Collegian (2024)
Tori Hyduke leads UMass to second round of Atlantic 10 championship
More in Archives
Amherst Town Council passes ceasefire resolution for Gaza after pushback from crowd
Amherst Town Council passes ceasefire resolution for Gaza after pushback from crowd
UMass falls short against Dartmouth College
UMass falls short against Dartmouth College
Glow sticks and guitar solos: a look into Neon Night at Garcia’s
Glow sticks and guitar solos: a look into Neon Night at Garcia’s
Gaza and Vietnam are two parallels in American history
Gaza and Vietnam are two parallels in American history
Image courtesy of Cam Parnoff, @camera.parn on Instagram.
A deep dive into the Marsh Arts House
Image courtesy of Kenisha Lamarre.
NBLSA: UMass’ first-ever Black pre-law student organization
More in Headlines
Image courtesy of Paul E. Mac
Paul E. Mac: Frank manager and entertainer
2024 SGA Presidential Debates
2024 SGA Presidential Debates
We need to abolish grading
We need to abolish grading
The Opinion Havers, Episode 1 - Is it an Op/Ed?
The Opinion Havers, Episode 1 - Is it an Op/Ed?
The lake that cant pull you down
The lake that can't pull you down
Courtesy of Openverse.
Above all else, Donald Trump is a rapist
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *