Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

2024 UMass Edible Book Festival inspires culinary creativity

Students and faculty share their scrumptious creations based on literary works.
UMass 2024 Edible Book Festival Winners (From left to right: Clarissa Gonzalez, Zoe Getman-Pickering, Jules Davis)
UMass 2024 Edible Book Festival Winners (From left to right: Clarissa Gonzalez, Zoe Getman-Pickering, Jules Davis)
By Erineah Quan and Sanjana Subramanian
April 3, 2024

On Monday, April 1st, students and staff gathered on the 26th floor of the W.E.B. Du Bois library to take part in the annual UMass Edible Book Festival. This culinary competition encourages participants to submit a dish inspired by any work of literature. Each submission must be made of mostly edible ingredients.

Of the roughly fifteen desserts submitted to be judged, four walked away with the prize: “Best Visual Presentation,” went to “The First Temptation,” which was based on “The Holy Bible.” “Funniest/Punniest,” was won by “Diary of a Wimpy Cake,” based on the teenage classic, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” “Most Creative Use of Ingredients,” went to “Rainbow Fish #1,” based on the New York Times bestselling book, “The Rainbow Fish.” Finally, “Best in Show,” which was based solely on popular votes from spectators and participants, was won by a cake inspired by “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.”

The competition was first introduced in 2000 at Brandeis University by Erin Jerome, a UMass librarian, and Lauren Weiss, the UMass Libraries associate director. The two then brought the idea to UMass in 2018. This year, the event was led by Jerome, Weiss and Melanie Radik, a librarian at UMass’s Science and Engineering library.

The creative opportunities are endless, as book genres range anywhere from “James and the Giant Peach” to “Game of Thrones.” Some contestants also chose imaginative puns as the baseline for their creations. Among the favorites were “Murder on the Oreo Express” and “Winnie-the-Choux,” both of which won honorable mentions.

Others chose to make the visual aspect the focal point of their creations. Jules Davis, a UMass staff member, submitted Rainbow Fish #1 and won the “Most Creative Use of Ingredients,” category.

“It’s one of the more … visually impressive books that I read as a kid,” Davis said. With the help of Zoe Getman-Pickering and Abigail Getman-Pickering, Davis’ creation took six weeks to make.

Getman-Pickering chose to use a special food coloring that would create a watercolor effect, thus making the cake an aesthetic array of colors for the spectators and judges to enjoy. It was Getman-Pickering’s idea to present cookies with multi-colored frosting in the shape of fish scales alongside the cake for added effect.

In addition to the four categories already being judged in the competition, Getman-Pickering suggested that another category based on age be added, such as “one for kids or students and one for adults and staff members, since the ages of people participating here are so widespread.”

Clarissa Gonzalez, a bake shop staff member at Yum! Bakery and Worcester Dining Commons, baked a cake inspired by “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” winning “Best in Show,” by popular vote.

Gonzalez talked about how her experience working in culinary environments heavily influenced her to participate in the Edible Book Festival.

“I was able to be creative and I had all the tools because I work at the bake shop,” Gonzalez said.

Out of all the creations presented, Gonzalez’s most closely resembled a book. She was inspired by seeing jewelry boxes that appear to be books and thought, “How cool would it be if I made something that looked like a book and filled it with cake?” The process took up to three days and the hard work Gonzalez put into it is evident in the intricately designed appearance of the cake.

UMass’s Edible Book Festival continues to act as an opportunity for each creator to showcase their passion for literature in a uniquely delicious way.

Sanjana Subramanian can be reached at [email protected]. Erineah Quan can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in 2024
Courtesy of Unsplash
The children of Generation Alpha have a technology problem
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass loses 12-1 to Northeastern in round one of the Baseball Beanpot
UMass Information Technology places ban on transcription platforms Otter.ai and MeetGeek
UMass Information Technology places ban on transcription platforms Otter.ai and MeetGeek
Your local guide to Amherst’s ‘boujee’ bars
Your local guide to Amherst’s ‘boujee’ bars
Photo courtesy of Unsplash.
Children don’t belong on the internet
Image courtesy of Pitchfork.
An analysis of ‘Cowboy Carter’
More in Archives
Photo courtesy of Jeff Lynne’s ELO website.
Jeff Lynne’s ELO is ‘Steppin’ Out’ on farewell tour
Sexual harassment in the age of AI
Sexual harassment in the age of AI
Image courtesy of MA Multicultural Film Festival
‘Rock.Paper.Grenade’ shows the charming, complex reality of growing up in post-Soviet Ukraine
Photo courtesy of UMass Fencing Club
UMass Fencing Club hosts Olympic and World Champions Lee Kiefer and Gerek Meinhardt
2024 GSS presidential forum
2024 GSS presidential forum
Dr. Irena Kogan presents lecture on refugee migration between the Middle East and Europe
Dr. Irena Kogan presents lecture on refugee migration between the Middle East and Europe
More in Arts & Living
Photo courtesy of Pitchfork.
Tyla shines in her self-titled debut studio album
Bright Future album cover. Photo courtesy of Pitchfork.
'Bright Future’: Adrianne Lenker tells all with her vulnerable, heartfelt and honest lyrics
Ryan Beatty turns the stage into a melodic performance of lyrics and instrumentation
Ryan Beatty turns the stage into a melodic performance of lyrics and instrumentation
Mesa Verde, the Battle of the Bands winners, playing their set.
Music for the masses: WMUA’s Battle of the Bands
Remembering Taylor Hawkins
Remembering Taylor Hawkins
¿Por qué tenemos años bisiestos?
¿Por qué tenemos años bisiestos?
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *