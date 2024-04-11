Softball Notebook: UMass falls to BU in a close matchup

The Massachusetts softball team fell 2-0 to Boston University, despite outhitting the Terriers (32-4, 6-0 Patriot League) six to four.

The Minutewomen (11-24, 7-5 Atlantic 10) kept it close throughout the game but failed to capitalize with runners on base, leaving eight potential runs on the table. UMass pitching continued to be a bright spot this season despite the loss, as both Natalee Horton and Julianne Bolton limited the Terriers, who entered the game with a team batting average of .337, ranked 13th in the country, to only four hits. Horton and Bolton combined for four strikeouts as well.

The only runs given up by UMass came in the second inning as Horton started the inning walking BU’s Lizzy Avery. After striking out Kylie Doherty for the first out of the inning, Horton then allowed two singles from Brooke Deppiesse and Kate Pryor to load the bases. The Terriers got on the board with a sacrifice fly to left field from Allison Boaz that allowed the walk given up by Horton earlier in the inning to score, followed by a bases-loaded walk from Lauren Keleher that scored Deppiesse.

The BU pitching staff showed why they came into this game with a team ERA of 1.64, the eighth best in the nation as both Boaz and Kasey Ricard combined for nine strikeouts with the relief effort from Ricard accounting for seven of those. Ricard was awarded the win as well, notching her 15th win on the season, dropping her ERA to 1.47 as well.

Throughout the game, the Minutewomen struggled to get runners in scoring position, only reaching third base once and second base twice. The only time that UMass had something brewing was in the first inning. To start the game, Chloe Whittier singled up the middle, followed by a single from Bella Pantoja through the right side of the field. Both Whittier and Pantoja ended up in scoring position due to a fielder’s choice created by Sarah Keagy. The early rally from the Minutewomen was all for naught, as Jenna Bradley hit a ground ball to the Terriers’ third basewoman Caitlin Coker to end the top half of the first inning.

The Minutewomen head back home after this game for a three-game conference matchup against George Mason, starting with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 13. First pitch is at noon and game two gets underway at 2 p.m.

