Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Softball Notebook: UMass falls to BU in a close matchup

Minutewomen struggle to capitalize on scarce scoring opportunities
Daily+Collegian+%282024%29
Devin Lippman
Daily Collegian (2024)
By Benito Marinero-Rodriguez, Collegian Correspondent
April 11, 2024

The Massachusetts softball team fell 2-0 to Boston University, despite outhitting the Terriers (32-4, 6-0 Patriot League) six to four.

The Minutewomen (11-24, 7-5 Atlantic 10) kept it close throughout the game but failed to capitalize with runners on base, leaving eight potential runs on the table. UMass pitching continued to be a bright spot this season despite the loss, as both Natalee Horton and Julianne Bolton limited the Terriers, who entered the game with a team batting average of .337, ranked 13th in the country, to only four hits. Horton and Bolton combined for four strikeouts as well.

The only runs given up by UMass came in the second inning as Horton started the inning walking BU’s Lizzy Avery. After striking out Kylie Doherty for the first out of the inning, Horton then allowed two singles from Brooke Deppiesse and Kate Pryor to load the bases. The Terriers got on the board with a sacrifice fly to left field from Allison Boaz that allowed the walk given up by Horton earlier in the inning to score, followed by a bases-loaded walk from Lauren Keleher that scored Deppiesse.

The BU pitching staff showed why they came into this game with a team ERA of 1.64, the eighth best in the nation as both Boaz and Kasey Ricard combined for nine strikeouts with the relief effort from Ricard accounting for seven of those. Ricard was awarded the win as well, notching her 15th win on the season, dropping her ERA to 1.47 as well.

Throughout the game, the Minutewomen struggled to get runners in scoring position, only reaching third base once and second base twice. The only time that UMass had something brewing was in the first inning. To start the game, Chloe Whittier singled up the middle, followed by a single from Bella Pantoja through the right side of the field. Both Whittier and Pantoja ended up in scoring position due to a fielder’s choice created by Sarah Keagy. The early rally from the Minutewomen was all for naught, as Jenna Bradley hit a ground ball to the Terriers’ third basewoman Caitlin Coker to end the top half of the first inning.

The Minutewomen head back home after this game for a three-game conference matchup against George Mason, starting with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 13. First pitch is at noon and game two gets underway at 2 p.m.

Benito Marinero-Rodriguez can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @bmrodriguez12.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in 2024
UMass Fashion Organization’s ‘Amor Reescrito’ weaves love seamlessly into style
UMass Fashion Organization’s ‘Amor Reescrito’ weaves love seamlessly into style
Photo courtesy of Achan Wol
South Sudanese and Sudanese students discuss experiences and ongoing issues in their countries
Baseball notebook: UMass strings at-bats together in 12-5 win against Fairfield
Baseball notebook: UMass strings at-bats together in 12-5 win against Fairfield
Photo courtesy of Nubelson Fernandes on Unsplash
College kills creativity
Photo courtesy of IMDb
Album review: Lizzy McAlphine’s ‘Older’
Photo courtesy of IMDb
Going country: Why artists are leaping to the up-and-coming genre
More in Archives
Courtesy of IMDb
‘Quiet on Set’ exposes the ugly truth of the shows we grew up watching
Daily Collegian (2024)
Baseball Notebook: UMass baseball falls 10-3 to Harvard
Photo courtesy of Pitchfork magazine.
Hozier: The master of male beauty and vulnerability
Oleg Laptev via Unsplash
Are you only being told the things you want to hear?
Slowing down fast fashion with sustainable practices
Slowing down fast fashion with sustainable practices
Meet Sam, the founder of Undermarket Vintage
Meet Sam, the founder of Undermarket Vintage
More in Softball
Abby Packard tags the runner out at second at Sortino Field on 4/7/24.
UMass softball wins one of three in series against Dayton
Daily Collegian (2023)
Softball Notebook: UMass sweeps series against St. Bonaventure
Notebook: UMass Softball goes 0-4 in the South Carolina tournament
Notebook: UMass Softball goes 0-4 in the South Carolina tournament
Kayla Wong / Daily Collegian
UMass loses final series of season to George Mason
Kalina Kornacki/ Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass finishes weekend series with George Washington with a losing record
Kayla Wong/Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass softball drops both games of a doubleheader to URI
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *