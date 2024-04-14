Massachusetts Daily Collegian

UMass softball wins one in weekend series

Minutewomen go 1-2 against George Mason
Devin Lippman
By Emma Bensley, Collegian Staff
April 14, 2024

The Massachusetts softball team narrowly avoided being swept in its weekend series against George Mason after winning the final matchup on Sunday, 2-1.

After going up 2-0 in the fourth inning on Sunday, UMass (12-26, 8-7 Atlantic 10) was able to hold onto its lead, securing a 2-1 victory over George Mason (14-27, 5-10 A-10). The Minutewomen took the lead when Jordyn Graime singled to shortstop, scoring Grace Cadden and pinch runner Giana Wameling.

Despite allowing one Patriots run in the fifth inning, the Minutewomen secured their victory after a pop fly hit by Elyssa DeRosa to Payge Suggs in right field ended the seventh inning and the game.

“I thought [Saturday] was a slugfest, and I thought we were better than giving up 12 runs. [Hannah Streicher] came out as a freshman and got her first win and was able to shut [George Mason] down to one run.” head coach Danielle Henderson said. “I thought overall our team showed up in a much better place and looking for a win”

Streicher came into Saturday’s second game during the top of the sixth inning, taking over the circle from Julianna Bolton. She faced one batter to close out the sixth inning and was then able to get three quick outs in the seventh to hold George Mason to no runs in her inning and a third of work.

“[Streicher] hasn’t been in a game in a bit, so we wanted to get her in there… She’s our change up pitcher so some people can adjust to it and some teams can’t.” Henderson said. “She obviously can off balance and [keep them] on their toes, every single time [George Mason] faced her. I thought it was great, and it was great she was able to go the full seven [on Sunday].”

In the double header on Saturday, senior Sarah Keagy knocked two out of the park against her former school.

In the first game, during the fourth inning, Keagy stepped up to the plate with Lydia Castro on first. After smacking it over the fence, Castro ran home and the UMass bench met Keagy at home plate as she ran down the third base line.

In the second Saturday matchup, Keagy did the same thing, this time during her first at bat in the first inning. She brought in Taylor Richardson, and the Minutewomen went up 2-0. This kickstarted UMass’ scoring run, bringing home three more baserunners until Suggs grounded out to the Patriots Kylie Wilkerson to end the inning.

“Continue what [Keagy] is doing, she’s been in a good spot hitting. So just for her to keep doing what she’s been doing.” Henderson said. “I know [George] Mason is a school she transferred from… so I think that she really wanted… to get those home runs, everyone was pulling for her.”

Going into the seventh inning of the first Saturday afternoon game, UMass was up 5-4 after Bella Pantoja singled to left field and brought in Chloe Whittier. However, luck didn’t stay on their side, as the Minutewomen gave up three runs in the top of the seventh and were unable to score in the home half of the inning, leading to the loss.

Going into their Wednesday afternoon matchup against UConn, the Minutewomen will look to secure a second straight victory.

“I’d like us to play like we did [Sunday], not like [Saturday]. We’re going to have to be tough in the circle, tough on defense, and just finding ways to score runs.” Henderson said.

Emma Bensley can be reached at [email protected]
