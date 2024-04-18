UMass women’s lacrosse cruises past UConn in 19-9 victory

The Massachusetts women’s lacrosse team won big for the “Fill the Hill” game at Garber Field on Wednesday night. The Minutewomen (10-4, 7-0 Atlantic 10) won the non-conference game convincingly, continuing their nine-game win streak while putting an end to UConn’s (8-6, 3-1 Big East) four game win streak.

The UMass stars proved to be unstoppable against UConn with the A-10 player of the week Kassidy Morris tying her career high with seven goals. Fiona McGowan put up seven assists and Jordan Dean set the UMass program record for most draw controls in a career as she racked up 19 in the win.

“[Dean’s consistency] is so helpful, it gives us more possessions on the offensive end, but it’s just a great testament to what hard work looks like on and off the field,” head coach Jana Drummond said. “She’s dedicated, she’s committed to what we’re trying to do here as a program.”

Right out of the gate, the Huskies could not stop the UMass offense, as the Minutewomen came out to a 4-0 lead within the first two minutes of the game. In those two minutes, there were goals from McGowan, Layton Nass, Morris and Charlotte Wilmoth. UMass scored another goal from Wilmoth off an assist from McGowan before Morgan Carter got UConn on the board. The first quarter finished with a 6-3 lead for the Minutewomen as Susan Lafountain scored for the Huskies with 10 seconds left.

“They were just playing so selflessly, keeping themselves moving off-ball, moving the ball quickly, and just finding those open looks,” Drummond said.

The second and third quarters were dominant for UMass as the defense only allowed a total of three goals in the two periods. After nine scoreless minutes into the second, the Minutewomen outscored the Huskies 10-3 in the second and third quarters.

“Tobin made some great point-blank saves which was helpful,” Drummond said of the defense. “We were just talking a lot more [on defense], so connected and that’s so key.”

The third quarter included impressive goals from UMass, including Morris scoring as she was falling down, and another goal going between the goalie’s legs. McGowan scored her hat trick with a great bounce shot, finishing up the six goal third period for the Minutewomen.

UConn opened the fourth with a Rayea Davis goal two minutes in, but UMass quickly responded with a Wilmoth wrap-around goal. Davis had a great last quarter, scoring three goals in that time.

Along with Morris, the Minutewomen had contributions from a number of players as Wilmoth got four goals, furthering her hat trick streak to seven games. McGowan added three goals, Tessa Shields and Skylar Simmonds put up two goals, with Nass scoring her second of the season. Audra Tosone commanded a defense that has not allowed ten goals in four games, as she once again led UMass with three caused turnovers, with Lauren Tolve adding two.

For UConn, Davis led the team with five goals, Kate Shaffer added two. Amanda Moghadasi caused three turnovers for the Huskies who won the turnover battle 21-13.

UMass plays its final home game, hosting George Mason on Sat., April 20 at 3 p.m. for senior day.

