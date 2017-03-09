Scrolling Headlines:

Incumbents Anthony Vitale, Lily Wallace win SGA race in landslide -

March 9, 2017

UMass group hosts panel on race, gender and resisting Trump -

March 9, 2017

UMass groups march together for International Women’s Day -

March 9, 2017

UMass men’s basketball faced with quick turnaround as it sets its sights on St. Bonaventure Thursday afternoon -

March 9, 2017

UMass men’s basketball tops Saint Joseph’s Wednesday to advance to the second round of A-10 tournament -

March 9, 2017

UMass baseball needs more execution from its bullpen this weekend in Maine -

March 9, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse heads to New Hampshire eyeing second- straight victory -

March 9, 2017

UMass men’s basketball pulls out win despite near second-half collapse -

March 9, 2017

Letter: anti-Semitism cannot be ignored -

March 9, 2017

When did we forget about education? -

March 9, 2017

Dairy doesn’t need to be consumed daily -

March 9, 2017

Sweating doesn’t necessarily indicate the rigor of your workout -

March 9, 2017

UMass Hydro to grow fresh produce for students year round -

March 8, 2017

Local charity working to place refugee families in Western Massachusetts -

March 8, 2017

Gov. Baker announces grant to fund life science education -

March 8, 2017

Cyr: Near-impossible task awaits UMass men’s basketball in Atlantic 10 Tournament -

March 8, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse stuns No. 15/20 Yale with 11-9 upsets -

March 8, 2017

UMass softball travels to California for final preseason trip -

March 8, 2017

UMass men’s basketball looks to put conference struggles behind them heading into A-10 tournament Wednesday -

March 8, 2017

‘The Lego Batman Movie’ is the best portrayal of Batman yet -

March 8, 2017

UMass men’s basketball pulls out win despite near second-half collapse

Posted by on March 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Katherine Mayo/Collegian)

Seeded at No.12, UMass (15-17) matched up against No.13 Saint Joseph’s in the tournament’s first round. The Hawks (11-20) were the only team that UMass had beaten twice this season.

With less than eight minutes remaining in the game, UMass had a commanding 19-point lead and appeared to be cruising to the second round where it would once again face the Bonnies. The Minutemen would ultimately move on following their 70-63 win over the Hawks, but not without coming close to disaster yet again.

“To come away with a win, after a couple of those things that happened, there’s some relief. But also, I think these guys deserved it,” Kellogg said.

“We talked about, you know, once you kind of felt like we definitely weren’t in the race to win the league or whatever, we felt like, let’s get ready for the end of the year and also tournament play where we’re playing at a better clip and playing together and everybody seems pretty energized and still with it.”

After a back-and-forth first half, UMass entered the second with a 31-24 lead. The Minutemen had not been shooting particularly well, only hitting 3-of-12 from 3-point range in the first.

However, things started to heat up in the second. In a span between 16:03 and 7:49 C.J. Anderson and Luwane Pipkins combined for five 3-pointers. Pipkins’ third and final trey of the game came at the 7:49 mark to put UMass up 58-39.

A turning of the tide

“You could say that. I felt like we got a little complacent,” Anderson said. “We saw the lead and we were trying to slow the ball down. [We] felt like we could have kept attacking them but that’s pretty much it.”

In the four minutes and 28 seconds that followed Pipkins third 3-pointer, the Hawks went on a 14-0 run to cut the UMass’ lead down to 58-53. During the run the Hawks were 6-of-7 from the floor, two of which came from 3-point range.

While St. Joe’s was heating up, the Minutemen went cold. They missed all seven shots they took in that span.

“That’s the toughest part of a game when you have a big lead and we’re looking at the game, so we’re waiting for the time to go down but be aggressive and score,” Lewis said. “That’s just a tough part for any team really.”

The closest St. Joe’s would come to stealing this one from UMass was with 14 seconds left in the game, when DeJon Jarreau botched a defensive rebound, accidentally tipping James Dembry’s missed shot into the basket. The blunder put the Hawks within three.

“I was just trying to hurry up and yank it down and it just so happened it was too high and it bounced off my hand. In my head I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’” Jarreau said.

“It’s just something funny. We joke around about it but we still won and if it was the other way around it wouldn’t be a joke.”

The Minutemen were able to avoid an epic collapse due in part to their free throw shooting in the final minute where they hit 9-of-12 from the charity stripe.

Philip Sanzo can be reached at psanzo@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @Philip_Sanzo.

Filed under Archives, Men's Basketball, Scrolling Headlines, Sports · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment