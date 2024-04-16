Massachusetts Daily Collegian

UMass men’s hoops star Matt Cross enters transfer portal

Cross was an All-Atlantic 10 First Team member last season
Jonathan Shi
By Pedro Gray Soares, Assistant Sports Editor
April 16, 2024

After leading the Massachusetts men’s basketball team to a 20-win season and earning a spot on the First Team All-Atlantic 10, Matt Cross entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, as reported by On3 Sports. The senior has one year of eligibility remaining.

A Beverly, Massachusetts native and former four-star recruit, Cross played two years at UMass after stints at Louisville and Miami. Cross averaged 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals per game last season, leading the Minutemen in rebounds, assists, steals and free throw percentage. Described by head coach Frank Martin as the heart and soul of the team, Cross ranked among the conference’s top 10 in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and steals.

He was one half of the best duo in the A-10, partnering with fellow All-Conference First Team player Josh Cohen to dominate opposing frontcourts. Now both Cohen and Cross are in the portal, alongside the team’s point guard Keon Thompson. Martin will have work to do to replace three starting-lineup mainstays.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward scored 15 or more points 17 times last year. He notched five double-doubles. Against Siena in December, Cross put together a historic game with 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists, no turnovers and a program-record-tying eight steals.

Despite numerous outstanding performances for the Minutemen, Cross’ departure comes with a sour taste. UMass got knocked out by VCU in the A-10 quarterfinals after earning a double-bye, as Cross had one of his worst games in the Maroon and White.

While it’s not a done deal yet that he’ll leave the school, Cross will have a host of Power 5 suitors at his front door offering NIL deals UMass can’t match.

Pedro Gray Soares can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X/Twitter @P_GraySoares.
