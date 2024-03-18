UMass star Josh Cohen enters transfer portal

Less than a week after earning a First Team All-Atlantic 10 nod, Massachusetts men’s basketball center Josh Cohen entered the transfer portal.

Cohen was UMass’ leading scorer on the season, averaging 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 54.4 percent from the field. The senior received two extra seasons of eligibility due to a redshirt year and Covid, and he has one season of eligibility remaining. As a 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward, Cohen helped the Minutemen to their most successful season in almost a decade after transferring in from St. Francis (PA), where he was the Northeast Conference Co-Player of the Year.

The Lincroft, New Jersey native started every game for UMass, scored over 20 points 11 times this season and had five double doubles. He scored a season-high 28 points three different times, including a perfect game against Portland in the Diamond Head Classic where he shot 9-for-9 from the field, 1-for-1 on 3-pointers and 9-for-9 from the free throw line.

Cohen ranked eighth in the A-10 in scoring, fifth in rebounding and ninth in field goal percentage. His 18 free throws attempted against South Florida last December were a season high for any A-10 player. The Minutemen landed him last offseason over strong competition from power conference schools such as Iowa, Florida and Penn State.

Cohen joined UMass freshman Robert Davis Jr. in the portal. Davis, a 6-foot-6 guard, showed strong sharpshooting potential throughout the season despite struggling to find his footing with the Minutemen. He scored 18 points on 6-for-8 from downtown in a win over West Virginia. A three-star recruit, Davis scored double-digit points just three times, averaging 4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds a game on 31 percent shooting from three.

