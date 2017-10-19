Scrolling Headlines:

Amazon textbook contract ending in December 2018 -

October 19, 2017

UMass field hockey heads into crucial A-10 matchup -

October 19, 2017

2017 Hockey Special Issue -

October 19, 2017

International Relations Club tackles tough issues at ‘Foreign Policy Coffee Hour’ -

October 19, 2017

Sexual assault reports spike on campus -

October 19, 2017

Californian students react to wildfires back home -

October 19, 2017

‘My Little Pony: The Movie’ is a surprising animated treat, whether you’re a fan of the show or not -

October 19, 2017

With a young team, Carvel is preparing the UMass hockey team to thrive -

October 19, 2017

Letter: UMass hockey is great, but where are the students? -

October 19, 2017

Boino’s blast gives UMass men’s soccer sole possession of first place in the Atlantic 10 -

October 19, 2017

UMass freshmen look to play physical, make an impact and improve early on -

October 19, 2017

UMass hockey sets out to create new program, identity in 2017-18 -

October 19, 2017

Cale Makar: UMass hockey’s crown jewel -

October 19, 2017

Ames: If first four games are any indicator, this UMass hockey season could differ for the better -

October 19, 2017

Josh Couturier looks to find where he fits within UMass lineup -

October 19, 2017

The straw man fallacy: missing the point on Indigenous Peoples Day -

October 19, 2017

Power to the Thin Mint: improve the Girls Scouts program -

October 19, 2017

‘Blade Runner 2049’ has a lot of ideas that it fails to develop -

October 19, 2017

Early season challenge awaits for UMass hockey in weekend set with Ohio State -

October 18, 2017

UMass Professor Barbara Krauthamer receives award from Association of Black Women Historians -

October 18, 2017

Amazon textbook contract ending in December 2018

Posted by on October 19, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Oi Roppa/Flickr: Creative Commons)

Amazon has been known on campus for their student deals and fast shipping. But as of December 2018, this may change.

On Monday evening, Student Government Association (SGA) President Anthony Vitale announced that Amazon will be ending its contract as the official textbook provider for the University of Massachusetts in December 2018.

“If you ordered through the Amazon Store, you got the benefit of the Prime shipping rate and textbook special offers and special deals,” Vitale said. What some may consider to be convenient textbook sales won’t completely be lost though, since Amazon will still be selling textbooks online.

“They just won’t be doing it through the University Prime deal that we have associated with them,” Vitale said.

The decision was made by the monthly student advisory board led by UMass Vice Chancellor of Administration and Finance Andrew Mangels. Executive Director of Administration and Finance Operations Ruth Yanka led the operation.

The hunt for a sponsoring textbook provider is still on the horizon for administrators. “The University is currently going out to bid for another textbook supplier. They really don’t want to have to reintroduce the brick-and-mortar facility like we had previously,” Vitale explained.

Without the special textbook deals that the Amazon partnership provides for UMass, the cost of textbooks could increase financial burdens on students. However, many members of the Student Government Association stay hopeful. SGA Senator Jacob Morizio reasoned that “a lot of students will have to resort to other methods of purchasing textbooks.”

“I’m interested to see how UMass will substitute this loss in the near future and hope that this issue is resolved effectively,” Morizio added.

The lack of accessibility to Amazon textbooks could lead to other inexpensive alternatives for both students and professors alike. SGA Senator Benjamin Stone stands as an advocate for the push away from the Amazon textbook deal, which he deems unfair. Referring to external sources, such as using open educational resources such as open, online textbooks, Stone views the switch as an opportunity for UMass students to save money.

“Open textbooks makes sure that students don’t have to pay for textbooks to attend a certain class. Instead, a faculty-written textbook is provided for free to students,” Stone said.

At the SGA meeting, Vitale explained that Amazon is the official textbook provider, but the profits for textbooks are split with the University. This led to the discontinuation of the contract. Additionally, with bids up in the air for a new official textbook provider, the Amazon store may be coming to an end.

“Really, they do not know at all yet,” Vitale explained. “It all depends on what companies apply for this bid and what those companies are able to do.”

 

Gretchen Keller can be reached at gkeller@umass.edu.

 

Filed under Archives, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment