Just in: Theta Chi suspension lifted, once again recognized by UMass

Posted by on October 23, 2017 

(Caroline O’Connor/Daily Collegian)

On Monday, the University of Massachusetts’ chapter of the Theta Chi fraternity had their interim suspension lifted and received a formal warning, according to UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski.

On Sept. 19, the fraternity was placed on an interim suspension when the university started an investigation regarding potential violation of the Code of Student Conduct after the fraternity held a party on Sept. 16. The University unrecognized the fraternity during this time.

After review, the investigation closed and the chapter was once again recognized by the university.

In an email, Blaguszewski said Theta Chi must work with the director of Greek Affairs, Michael Wiseman, to “engage in an educational series facilitated by campus services or outside consultants hired by national headquarters” by Feb. 28, 2018.

Topics covered must include university policies and resources with the Dean of Students Office/Student Engagement, event planning and management with the Off-Campus Student Center and fire safety and active bystander intervention with the Men & Masculinity Center.

Theta Chi must submit an implementation plan by Nov. 17 to be reviewed and approved by the Dean of Students Office.

Members of the UMass chapter of Theta Chi declined comment.

Phi Sigma Kappa, another UMass fraternity, has also been placed on interim restriction while the university is investigating a potential violation of the Code of Student Conduct.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Abigail Charpentier can be reached at acharpentier@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @abigailcharp.

