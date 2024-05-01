Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Loneliness and being alone are not the same

Understanding the difference between alone time and isolation is essential
Shilpa Sweth
By Katherine Varrell, Collegian Columnist
May 1, 2024

It’s no secret that our generation is experiencing record rates of depression and isolation. Among workers aged 18-22, over 73 percent report feeling alone sometimes or always. Loneliness is a silent killer, as humans are social beings, but being alone isn’t the end of the world.

Many people conflate loneliness and being alone, but the concepts are different and using them interchangeably is careless.

Loneliness can occur at any time, whether you are alone or in a group of people. The idea of loneliness depends more on feelings of isolation rather than the physicality of being alone. It relies on a lack of connection with others and limited meaningful social interaction.

While you can engage with people in classes or extracurricular activities, it isn’t the same as spending time with those you trust. Simply talking to someone isn’t a cure for loneliness. Finding a community where you can express your true, authentic self will improve feelings of loneliness or isolation.

The difficulty comes with finding those places of community. The increased use of social media combined with the aftermath of the pandemic has cultivated a society where isolation is normal. It also comes down to a lack of third places. People have nowhere to hang out anymore.

Social media sites have become a surrogate hang out location, but that brings challenges of its own. It perpetuates a need for perfection and parasocial relationships, but it also connects people globally based on unique or niche interests.

The rise of parasocial relationships due to social media is creating a false sense of community. Parasocial relationships are considered one-sided relationships, where one party spends extended amounts of time or energy on the other while the second party is unaware of their existence. These relationships are often seen with celebrities or influencers. There is a fine line between participating in an online fan community and finding yourself in a parasocial relationship. While social media has its benefits, it is also contributing to the rise of isolation.

Loneliness has been linked to several negative health effects. Its damage is comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day, as well as increased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and declining mental health. Being alone, though, can improve mental health.

Spending time alone prompts self-discovery, builds confidence and allows time for recovery. Stepping away from chaotic moments or constant stimulation betters emotional regulation, which will later be beneficial in social interactions.

Alone time is not just sitting in bed or scrolling through social media. It is engaging with yourself and giving yourself space to explore thoughts, feelings or emotions in an unstructured environment. It removes the pressure or obligation to act or be perceived in a certain way.

Saying you’re alone may seem like a point of weakness, but it should be embraced as a point of power. The ability to be alone and not find shame or embarrassment, but rather freedom and empowerment, should be celebrated.

When I transferred to the University of Massachusetts, I spent a lot of time alone, but rarely found myself to be lonely. Loneliness occurs when there is a lack of interpersonal connections. Luckily, I still had friends that I spoke to nearly every day, they were just in another state. I never felt lonely despite spending so much time by myself because I was still connecting with others.

I was also spending any extra time on my hobbies and projects outside of school and work. Throughout this semester, I’ve found new passions and have developed a better understanding of myself. This would’ve never been possible had I forced myself to constantly go out and interact with others. While spending so much time alone was uncomfortable at times, I found myself embracing the discomfort and have now become more adaptable to new and unfamiliar environments.

It is essential to find the right balance between socialization and solitude. Taking time for yourself is just as necessary as being part of a community. Interpersonal relationships are just as important as intrapersonal ones.

Katherine Varrell can be reached at [email protected].
