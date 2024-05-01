Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Seven affordable stores offering stylish grad dresses for under $75

Discover chic graduation dress options that won’t break the bank!
Seven+affordable+stores+offering+stylish+grad+dresses+for+under+%2475
Eric Lemon
Byline photo of Samourra Rene
By Samourra Rene, Assistant Arts Editor
May 1, 2024

1. Nordstorm Rack

Buying a graduation dress at Nordstrom Rack offers a range of stylish options at discounted prices, ensuring you find a beautiful outfit while saving money. Their selection often includes designer brands and trendy styles, providing you with the perfect balance of quality and affordability for your special day.

One delightful find from Nordstrom Rack is this delicate and whimsical $60 Lush white lilac multi-tier midi dress. Additionally, for more stunning options, consider exploring dresses from Lush and brands such as Kensie, Eliza J and Vince Camuto.

Price Range: Starts around $30+

Size Range: 0-18W (ranges vary brand to brand)

 

2.Boutique 1861

This Montreal-based boutique is filled with timeless elegance where curated selection boasts everything from chic dresses and casual attire to exquisite formalwear.

Effortlessly blending simplicity with sophistication, their $59 “Elyse Beige” dress is a satin dream with a subtle side slit, flattering V-neckline, adjustable straps and a “draped silhouette that will perfectly highlight your figure,” according to their website.

Price Range: Starts around $25+

Size Range: XS-2XL

 

3. Shoptiques

Shoptiques is dedicated to bridging the gap between independently owned fashion boutiques and style-conscious customers seeking uniquely curated, one-of-a-kind pieces. Each order is sent straight from the boutique to your doorstep.

This white $55 chic organza dress embodies playful sophistication with its ruffled sleeves, an elegant V-neck, and an opaque hem.

Price Range: Starts around $50

Size Range: S-L (some brands have smaller and/or bigger sizes)

 

4. Baltic Born

Baltic Born offers timeless and elegant formal wear. In their collection, you’ll find an array of charming, printed dresses, captivating textured ensembles that flow gracefully and delightful designs that evoke a sense of quaint charm.

Tip: To find cocktail semi-formal and formal dresses, click the shop button and select “The Guest Edit” in the top left corner.

Their $63 “Aasha Lace Short Dress” features a stunning lace overlay, scalloped sleeves and delicate round neckline. Baltic Born notes in their product listing that in certain lighting conditions, “the dress may appear slightly transparent,” so nude undergarments or a slip are recommended.

Price Range: Regularly starts around $60 (many dresses on sale are under $35)

Size Range: S- 3XL

 

5. City Chic

With a fusion of timeless classics and trendsetting pieces, this plus-size boutique offers a curated selection of special occasion dresses with unparalleled style and sophistication. With frequent discounts and seasonal sales, achieving your fashion dreams is very accessible.

This $60 ivory “Scarlet Lace Dress” is a timeless piece for graduation. This all-over lace midi dress features a flattering sweetheart neckline, thin adjustable straps, fitted waistline and subtle fit-and-flare silhouette.

Price Range: Starts around $35 for sale pieces

Size Range: 12-24

 

6. Lady Black Tie

Discover a treasure trove of versatile graduation dress options at this esteemed Hudson, Mass. formalwear boutique. This boutique offers a diverse selection of styles and lengths, from chic mini dresses to graceful midi lengths. With quite a few styles, including classic A-line silhouettes, figure-hugging sheaths, and elegant fit-and-flare designs, there’s something to suit every taste and preference.

The $69 “Codie Dress” is an enchanting fit-and-flare mini adorned in delicate lace, destined to make you feel utterly confident and extraordinary on your graduation day.

Price Range: Starts around $65 (some sale dress are under $35)

Size Range: 2-16

 

7. Lulus

Lulus offers a seamless shopping experience on their user-friendly site, where you can effortlessly browse through categories listed across the top. Their collection caters to every milestone, including graduation. From flirty mini dresses to modest maxis, Lulus has everything you need to celebrate in style. With their wide range of options, you’re sure to find the perfect look to mark this significant moment in your life.

Crafted from lightweight stretch-woven satin, this $39 white satin maxi dress exudes a polished look and refinement from every angle. Fluttery sleeves lead the way to a flattering V-neckline, while a set-in waist accentuates your silhouette flawlessly. A figure-skimming maxi skirt cascades with playful ruffles, culminating in an asymmetrical high-low hem.

Price Range: Starts around $39

Size Range: XXS-3XL

 

Samourra Rene can be reached at [email protected].
