Food resources across Western Massachusetts

COVID-19 has affected each human within our community and within our world. We’ve curated a list of resources for those facing food insecurity and hunger in a challenging time. This article will be updated as more resources become available.

Project Bread’s Food Source Hotline offers free assistance to all Massachusetts residents impacted by closures, lost wages, food access and more. Help is offered in 160 languages and a line for those hearing impaired. Their phone number is 1-800-645-8333 and more information can be found here.

Within Amherst

Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools are offering breakfast and lunch pickups for families who access the federal nutrition program. More information about location and time here.

Center for Human Development’s Not Bread Alone will offer to-go meals every Wednesday at 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at noon. They are located at 165 Main Street in the lower level of the First Congregational Church of Amherst. Not Bread Alone requires no information or identification. More information can be found on their Facebook or on their website.

The Amherst Survival Center, located at 135 Sunderland Road in Amherst, will remain open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To-go meals, along with a bag of snacks, some produce and bread, will be distributed outside daily to one person. Food Pantry will remain open during these hours, distributing pre-assembled boxes and limiting capacity. If you are sick, call the center and they will arrange an accommodation. More information can be found here.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Mobile Food Bank has suspended services until March 23 to properly train for COVID-19 measures. More information can be found here on their website.

Northampton

Northampton Farmers Market Food Delivery Service delivers to all of western Massachusetts and accepts SNAP and HIP. Orders placed by Sunday at 6 p.m. will be delivered by Friday of that week. Free delivery with code “FARMERS.”

Northampton Survival Center located at 265 Prospect Street and Food Pantry located at 40 Main Street will offer outdoor distribution. Answers to questions on how to access food, how to volunteer and updated information can be found here.

Franklin County

Good Neighbors Food Pantry in Charlemont will hold its regularly scheduled food distribution as a drive-thru distribution on Tuesday, March 17. Registered families will receive pre-bagged items directly to their car.

St. James and Andrew Episcopal Church on Church Street, Greenfield on Mondays, 4 to 6:30 p.m. will be giving hot meals to-go until further notice.

Franklin County Community Meals Program in Second Congregational Church on Court Square will be giving out bag lunches on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. until further notice.

Salvation Army on 72 Chapman Street in Greenfield will give out bag lunches 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Their food pantry remains open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday. Call 413-773-3154 first for intake to use the food pantry.

Stone Soup Café at All Souls Church on 399 Main Street will serve a Saturday meal, take out only from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Franklin County Community Meals Program Our Lady of Peace Church, on 90 7th Street on Mondays from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. will be giving out bag lunches until further notice.

Five Eyed Fox located at 37 3rd Street in Turners Falls will be handing out free lunches. Priority will be given to children, but lunches are open to everyone every weekday at noon starting Tuesday, March 17. If you need assistance, they will drop off or deliver. Text or call 760-855-8478 or email [email protected]

Franklin County Community Meals Program at Orange Armory on 135 East Main Street in Orange on Thursdays will be giving out bag lunches from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. until further notice.

The following congregate meal sites are closed until further notice: Athol, Bernardston, Charlemont, South County, Erving, Greenfield, Leverett, Montague, Northfield, Orange, Petersham, Phillipston, Shelburne and Warwick. If you normally dine at one of these locations, home-delivered meals will continue. To sign up call 413-773-5555. To register as a backup volunteer in case current staff and volunteers are unable to work, please do so here.

Center for Self-Reliance Food Pantries at 3 Osgood St. will remain open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West County Emergency Food Pantry at 51 Maple St. will remain open on the second, third and fourth Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both of these pantry sites will provide pre-made bags for sidewalk pick up. There will be no weekly produce-only pick-ups. If someone is sick and is exhibiting symptoms such as cough and fever, the pantry asks they stay home or remain in their vehicle. Those who are ill or in quarantine should call 413-773-5029 to check about any changes or updates.

North Leverett Baptist Church Food Pantry at 70 North Leverett Road will remain open on the first and third Monday of every month from 7 to 8 p.m. For updates or questions, call 413-367-2619 or email [email protected]

Orange Food Pantry at 118 East Main Street in Orange will remain open on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drive through food pick-up.

Northfield Food Pantry in the basement of the Dickinson Library at 115 Main Street will remain open on the second and fourth Saturday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Northfield Residents.

Northfield Residents can call Loaves & Fishes at 413-498-2038 to request a food voucher from Foster’s.

Meals for children 18 and under:

See this website for a list of info about meals for children during school closures:

https://greenfield4sc.org/free-meals-for-kids-during-covid-19-school-closures/

Special thank you to Stockbridge faculty member Sarah Berquist who helped curate this list.