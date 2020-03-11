UMPD Logs: Friday, March 7 – Sunday, March 9

Officers were present around campus for Blarney weekend

The following police logs are from the University of Massachusetts Police Department from Friday, March 6, 2020 to Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Friday, March 6, 2020

Traffic Enforcement

12:17 a.m.: Traffic enforcement was conducted on University Drive. The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for operating without headlights.

Traffic Stop

12:43 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a written traffic warning by Lot 25 on Commonwealth Avenue.

1:05 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for a failure to stop or yield on North Pleasant Street.

1:09 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a written traffic warning on Massachusetts Avenue.

1:18 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a traffic citation on Massachusetts Avenue.

1:32 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a field sobriety test. The test checked ok, and the operator was issued a verbal warning for a failure to stop or yield and operating with a defective headlight on University Drive.

1:49 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for a marked-lanes violation on Commonwealth Avenue.

1:50 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for a failure to properly display a license plate or register vehicle on Butterfield Terrace. Amherst Police Department was advised of the stop.

9:52 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for defective equipment on Campus Center Way.

10:19 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for hands-free operation in Lot 12 (west of Lot 25) on Forestry Way.

11:29 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for travelling through a red light on Fearing Street.

12:01 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a written traffic warning on lower Massachusetts Avenue.

12:24 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for hands-free operation on North Service Road.

12:33 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a written traffic warning for an offense that occurred on Thatcher Road.

4:25 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a written traffic warning on University Drive.

5:02 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued verbal warning for a stop-sign violation on Southwest Circle.

6:57 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a traffic citation on Thatcher Road.

7:09 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a traffic citation on the intersection of University Drive and Fearing Street.

7:14 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a written traffic warning for an offense that occurred on Orchard Hill Drive and Chancellors Drive.

7:40 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a traffic citation on Thatcher Road.

8:01 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a written traffic warning on University Drive.

8:12 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for operating with a defective headlight on Commonwealth Avenue.

8:17 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for operating without headlights on North Pleasant Street.

9:47 p.m.: A vehicle was stopped on Route 116 North. Alcohol was seized from the vehicle for destruction.

10:04 p.m.: A vehicle was stopped on Russell Street. An alcohol check was given.

11:59 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for operating without headlights on Lincoln Avenue.

Liquor Law Violations

1:21 a.m.: A small amount of alcohol seized in Lot 34W on Massachusetts Avenue was dumped.

Noise Complaint

1:29 a.m.: Residence Hall Security states a large crowd of college-age males waiting for the bus at Hamlin Hall on North Pleasant Street were being loud. The parties were gone on arrival.

Assist Citizen

2:19 a.m.: A reporting party at Patterson Hall on Sunset Avenue stated he was on the phone with his friend. At one point, the friend stopped making sense and eventually was no longer answering. The reporting party said the friend was sleep deprived and had been drinking. Contact was made with the friend. There was no cause for concern, and a resource card was provided.

5:00 a.m.: UMPD received a call from a 911 help phone from the North Village playground section J. An intoxicated male party stated he was lost on his way back to the Townhouse Apartments. An officer provided courtesy transport to the Townhouse Apartments.

11:18 a.m.: A party at North Residential Area Building A stated she would like to speak to an officer about an ongoing issue she notified the dean of students about. An incident report was completed.

Alarm-Fire Trouble

10:52 a.m.: Fire Engine One was notified of an alarm in Birch Hall of the Commonwealth Honors College on Commonwealth Avenue. F1 advised the alarm be investigated.

12:20 p.m.: F1 was notified of an accidental/defective alarm in John Adams Hall on Fearing Street. The alarm was due to a defective smoke detector. Simplex was notified.

6:05 p.m.: F1 was notified of an accidental or defective alarm at the W.E.B. Du Bois Library on Hicks Way. F1 referred the alarm to information technology.

Larceny

2:15 p.m.: A party reported a stolen wallet at the Sylvan basketball courts. An incident report was completed.

Assist Other Police

2:17 p.m.: Services were rendered at the Mount Ida campus in Newton.

3:19 p.m.: APD states a “suspicious” black male, described as six feet tall and wearing a blue or black sweatshirt (maybe a hoodie), was last seen wandering around a house on Emily Lane, which had been recently broken into. The reporting party did state she saw an unfamiliar dog in the yard, so there may be a possibility he was just looking for a dog while walking. APD asked that Tillson Farm Road be checked. No one in the area was fitting of the description. APD located the party.

10:09 p.m.: Assistance was provided to Massachusetts State Police.

Annoying Behavior

5:18 p.m.: A reporting party stated there was a “stalker-type situation” at the Commonwealth Honors College on Commonwealth Avenue. The party was worried about his own safety but also the safety of the female in question. An incident report was completed.

Alarm – (Prefire)

6:51 p.m.: F1 was notified of an accidental or defective pre-alarm in North Residential Building D on Eastman Lane. F1 reset the alarm.

9:06 p.m.: F1 was notified of an accidental or defective pre alarm in North Residential Building C. F1 reset the alarm.

Disabled Motor Vehicle

7:56 p.m.: A vehicle was having light issues outside the Mullins Center on Commonwealth Avenue.

Suspicious Person/Activity

10:03 p.m.: Two parties were cleared in Lot 50F (west of Patterson Hall, south of John Adams Hall) on John Adams Road.

Lost/Found Property

11:38 p.m.: An Uber driver turned in a phone that was left in his vehicle. The phone was brought to the UMPD station.

Saturday, March 7, 2020

Suspicious Person/Activity

1:06 a.m.: An Uber driver was investigated in Southwest Circle and checked OK.

1:17 a.m.: A party by Patterson Hall on Sunset Avenue checked ok and did not meet protective custody criteria.

Vandalism

12:30 a.m.: A reporting party stated a rock was thrown through the window of a building on Eastman Lane. An incident report was completed.

Suspicious Vehicle

12:25 p.m.: An officer stated he was stopping a vehicle going the wrong way on Massachusetts Avenue. The officer stated the subject parked in a lot and is out of the roadway.

Assist Agency

9:21 a.m.: Officers were present throughout campus for Blarney weekend.

2:06 p.m.: A reporting party stated the football team was attempting to enter Berkshire Dining Common, despite the weekend policy. The problem was taken care of.

Intoxicated Person

1:59 a.m.: An intoxicated party was placed into protective custody.

2:40 p.m.: An intoxicated party in Johnson Hall on Thatcher Road did not meet the protective custody criteria.

8:15 a.m.: A reporting party stated there was a female party heard vomiting in the bathroom near the first-floor lobby of a building on Massachusetts Avenue. By 10:18 a.m., the party had left the area. The residence director was advised. The female party was able to make it back to her room.

3:54 p.m.: A reporting party stated there was an intoxicated male party in a green shirt having trouble walking and was in and out of Massachusetts Avenue near the Curry Hicks Cage. The party was provided courtesy transportation to Middle Street.

4:04 p.m.: An intoxicated party was placed into protective custody.

4:36 p.m.: A party called in regarding an intoxicated female party north of the Southwest Tunnel. She was conscious, but not very alert. The party did not meet the protective custody criteria and was sent on her way with her friends back to her dorm.

4:37 p.m.: A female was intoxicated in the John Quincy Adams Hall lobby. She did not meet the protective custody criteria and was en route to her room with her roommates.

4:54 p.m.: An intoxicated male party was conscious, but not very alert, near Lot 50 E (west of Patterson, north of John Adams). The party was having trouble walking, but did not meet the protective custody criteria.

5:54 p.m.: An intoxicated party was removed to the hospital.

6:10 p.m.: A resident assistant states two intoxicated male parties were conscious and semi-alert on floor 19 of Coolidge Hall on Massachusetts Avenue.

6:56 p.m.: An intoxicated party was taken into protective custody.

11:56 p.m.: An intoxicated party was taken into protective custody.

Liquor Law Violations

10:51 a.m.: An officer checked on a subject with alcohol, and the subject checked ok.

3:21 p.m.: A white male in John Quincy Adams Hall had alcohol seized for destruction.

Lost/Found Property

4:02 p.m.: A phone was found near Amherst College before being brought to the UMPD station. It was then returned to its owner.

10:08 p.m.: An Uber driver had found keys and a wallet and brought the property to the UMPD station on East Pleasant Street.

10:12 p.m.: A brown wallet containing $30.35 cash inside was found in the Campus Center Hotel and was brought to the UMPD station on East Pleasant Street.

10:17 p.m.: Keys were found at an unknown location on Southpoint Drive.

Assist Citizen

10:24 a.m.: A reporting party stated a drawing of “big black b**bies” was written in sharpie on one of the whiteboards in Mary Lyon Hall on Eastman Lane. The residential assistant of the room was not in. The reporting party just wanted it recorded in case there were further incidents, and advised no police were needed.

5:46 p.m.: A reporting party outside of the Campus Center Hotel was driving a coach bus. But got lost and took a wrong turn. He was stuck in the Campus Center Hotel loading dock, but could not get out due to the traffic. The bus was located by officers down on the Blue Wall side of the building, behind Hasbrouck. The party was eventually able to get out.

Traffic Stop

12:16 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for a failure to stop at the intersection of University Drive and Massachusetts Avenue.

12:25 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for a marked-lanes violation in Lot 62 (near the John W. Olver Design Building) on Thatcher Road.

1:18 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a traffic citation at Lot 34 on Massachusetts Avenue.

8:10 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for operating a vehicle without a license on the intersection of University Drive and Massachusetts Avenue.

8:22 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a written traffic warning in Lot 22 on University Drive.

8:32 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning a failure to stop at a red light on Commonwealth Avenue.

10:12 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for a failure to stop or yield in Lot 22A on University Drive.

10:33 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a summons on University Drive. Another party took control of the vehicle.

10:54 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for a failure to yield in Southwest Circle.

11:19 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for operating a motor vehicle without a license.

11:23 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for impeded operation at Lot 32 on Lincoln Avenue.

6:25 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle on Massachusetts Avenue and Mullins Way was issued a verbal warning for failure to yield.

7:05 p.m.: A party in the Southwest Tunnel was lost and trying to find the Curry Hicks Cage. The party was given directions before being issued a verbal warning for driving the wrong way on a one way.

7:10 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle near Lot 25 on Commonwealth Avenue was issued a verbal warning for operating without headlights.

11:23 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle near Sylvan on Eastman Lane was issued a verbal warning for operating without headlights.

11:46 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle near Lot 54 (top of the Southwest Circle) was issued a verbal warning.

Hang-Up Call

6:33 p.m.: The help phone near Berkshire Dining Commons and Malcolm X Center was activated, but nothing could be heard. The area checked okay.

Alarm – (Prefire)

6:45 p.m.: F1 was notified of an accidental/defective alarm inside of John Quincy Adams Hall. The alarm was reset.

Assist Agency

7:06 p.m.: F2 and three EMTs were on the scene for the UMass vs. Rhode Island basketball game at the Mullins Center.

Alarm – Fire Trouble

9:35 a.m.: F1 was notified of an accidental/defective alarm at Birch Hall

10:02 p.m.: F1 was notified of an accidental/defective alarm in Prince Hall. The trouble was caused by a low battery open circuit and the issue was referred to technicians.

Sunday, March 8, 2020

Traffic Stop

12:01 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for driving without headlights on Infirmary Way.

12:52 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for driving without headlights on North Pleasant Street.

1:31 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning on Massachusetts Avenue.

3:18 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning on Massachusetts Avenue near Lot 34.

3:22 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning on Thatcher Road.

3:30 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning on Thatcher Road by the Studio Arts Building.

3:41 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning on Massachusetts Avenue for defective equipment.

3:42 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning on Thatcher Road for operating without headlights.

3:45 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning on Orchard Hill Drive.

3:53 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning on Massachusetts Avenue for defective headlights.

10:54 a.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning on University Drive for failure to stop at a stop sign.

4:05 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for their inspection near Lot 42 (south of Boyden Gymnasium) on Commonwealth Avenue.

4:17 p.m.: The operator of a vehicle was issued a verbal warning for hands-free operation on University Drive.

5:53 p.m.: A written traffic citation was issued to the operator of a vehicle on Massachusetts Avenue.

8:31 p.m.: A verbal warning was issued to the operator of a vehicle on Commonwealth Avenue for a red light violation.

8:51 p.m.: A verbal warning was issued to the operator of a vehicle by Lot 44 south on Eastman Lane for a crosswalk violation.

8:57 p.m.: A verbal warning was issued to the operator of a vehicle on Eastman Lane for operating without headlights.

9:06 p.m.: A verbal warning was issued to the operator of a vehicle by Totman Gymnasium on Eastman Lane for a stop sign violation.

9:08 p.m.: A verbal warning was issued to the operator of a vehicle by Wysocki Farm on North Pleasant street for operating without headlights.

9:31 p.m.: A verbal warning was issued to the operator of a vehicle on Commonwealth Avenue for failing to yield for the right of way.

Suspicious Vehicle

12:01 a.m.: Parties near Lot 49F (north of the water towers) on Windmill Lane checked okay.

3:30 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle outside of the Lederle Graduate Research Center on North Pleasant Street checked okay.

Suspicious Person/Activity

12:22 a.m.: Parties on East Pleasant Street were redirected to a better lit area.

12:26 a.m.: A party near Lot 32W (south of Massachusetts Avenue) was advised not to urinate in public.

12:41 a.m.: A party was lying on the ground outside of Mahar Auditorium, but then themselves and stated they were “being dramatic.”

8:34 p.m.: A party was removed to the hospital.

Intoxicated Person

12:55 a.m.: An intoxicated party near Lot 32E (south of Massachusetts Avenue) did not meet the protective custody criteria.

1:43 a.m.: An intoxicated party was removed to the hospital.

Liquor Law Violation

1:12 a.m.: The APD was notified of a party at the Baptist Church. A small amount of alcohol was destroyed on the scene.

Larceny

9:59 a.m.: An incident report was completed for a stolen laptop from Franklin Dining Commons. The dark grey Google Chromebook, valued at around $250, was stolen on March 5.

Alarm – Elevator

12:20 p.m.: A reporting party stated there is a party stuck in elevator four on floor 20 of the Du Bois Library. Emergency Health and Safety, AFD and the library desk were notified. The library monitor called and stated the party was able to get out of the elevator.

Lost/Found Property

3:38 p.m.: A reporting party stated his AirPod case was stolen from the Recreation Center. An officer checked the security cameras in the area, but did not come up with any leads. The reporting party was later able to find his AirPod case.

4:54 p.m.: A reporting party stated they found car keys outside of the Flint Laboratory on Campus Center Way belonging to a Ford Fiesta. The keys were brought to the UMPD station on East Pleasant Street.

Alarm – Fire Trouble

5:18 p.m.: F1 was notified of an accidental/defective alarm in Patterson Hall. F1 stated they referred the issue to technicians.

