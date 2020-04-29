Anxiety burns
Anxiety, the one thing we could live without
April 29, 2020
Anxiety is like a flame
Both burn and burn,
Flickering in and out of a dark room.
But unlike a flame,
Anxiety cannot be just “snuffed out.”
Anxiety cannot just “run away.”
No, in fact, it makes me want to run away.
Hide.
Anxiety has me in a triangle choke,
And I lack the skills to get out from its legs.
A flame is like anxiety.
Both illuminate,
Except while a flame keeps the demons at bay,
Anxiety holds onto them without my say.
Anxiety is desperate.
It’s instinct.
It’s a survival mechanism.
One that we don’t need
To have lit most of our lives.
Anxiety is a seductive whisper,
One that I resist listening to
Until its voice entraps me
With the sound of banshee
I always mistake as the song of the siren.
Anxiety is like a sunset seen on campus
There, shining bright in moment,
And gone in the next.
All it takes is
One long blink of the eyes.
Alexandra Molloy can be reached at [email protected]
