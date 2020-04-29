Anxiety burns

Anxiety, the one thing we could live without

Anxiety is like a flame

Both burn and burn,

Flickering in and out of a dark room.

But unlike a flame,

Anxiety cannot be just “snuffed out.”

Anxiety cannot just “run away.”

No, in fact, it makes me want to run away.

Hide.

Anxiety has me in a triangle choke,

And I lack the skills to get out from its legs.

A flame is like anxiety.

Both illuminate,

Except while a flame keeps the demons at bay,

Anxiety holds onto them without my say.

Anxiety is desperate.

It’s instinct.

It’s a survival mechanism.

One that we don’t need

To have lit most of our lives.

Anxiety is a seductive whisper,

One that I resist listening to

Until its voice entraps me

With the sound of banshee

I always mistake as the song of the siren.

Anxiety is like a sunset seen on campus

There, shining bright in moment,

And gone in the next.

All it takes is

One long blink of the eyes.

