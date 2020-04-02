Freshman Film Room — Dyondre Dominguez

By Amin Touri, Daily CollegianApril 2, 2020
Welcome to Freshman Film Room, the Collegian’s video series breaking down UMass basketball’s incoming recruits. This week, we’ll take a look at Dyondre Dominguez, a long, sweet-shooting wing out of Woodstock Academy.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
UMass students shouldn’t pay full tuition this semester
UMass community informed of student death
SGA senate meeting gets ‘Zoom-bombed’
Amherst economy struggles during COVID-19 pandemic
UMass will reimburse students for room and board fees
The Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Archives
‘I don’t know how he didn’t quit’: Through all the hardship, Ty Farmer is still standing
The media’s unrealistic glorification of the ‘ideal’ body image
Hamilton Morris is doing for drugs what Anthony Bourdain did for food
A students’ guide on how to stay sane during quarantine
College students snubbed by CARES Act
Reaksi pelajar yang diterima masuk ke UMass terhadap perubahan berikutan COVID-19
UMass to lock all on-campus buildings
영어 원어민에게 가장 어려운 언어를 배운다는 것은
Don’t be apolitical during the pandemic
Rhythmic Aggression: Q&A with Occams Laser
Massachusetts Daily Collegian
The Student News Site of University of Massachusetts – Daily Collegian
© 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.