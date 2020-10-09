Special Issue: The Future of Higher Education
Is online college still worth it? Is it time we got rid of standardized testing? Will colleges survive the pandemic?
October 9, 2020
The Opinion Editorial section presents October’s topic of the month: The future of higher education.
Restrictive immigration policies spell ruin for American universities
The myth of mobility: Why college admissions are biased toward the wealthy
Counterpoint: The problem with requiring camera use during class
UMass should not be charging full tuition for online classes
