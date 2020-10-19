UMass football scheduled to face No. 22 Marshall

The Massachusetts football team has just announced its second scheduled football game of the year against No. 22 ranked Marshall. The game will be played at the Thundering Herd’s home stadium in Huntington, West Virginia at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Marshall (4-0, 2-0 C-USA) has rolled through its opponents this year, winning by an average of over 25 points per game and has allowed only nine and a half points per game through its four contests.

The Minutemen (0-1) are coming off a 41-0 shutout loss against Georgia Southern, a game that was scheduled nine days in advance.

The Thundering Herd had a gap in between their matchups against Florida International on Oct. 24 and Middle Tennessee on Nov. 14, allowing them to slot their game against UMass in the week between.

UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford has said that games can be scheduled one-by-one or a few at a time, with a maximum of six games that will date as far out as the middle of December.

As recent as last week, head coach Walt Bell told media, “We’ll play anybody, anytime anywhere.”

With the game being two weeks away and no reported positive COVID-19 tests since its decision to play football this fall, the Minutemen could fill in another game as early as Oct. 31 if an opponent has an opening.

