Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams returns to UMass for the 2024 season

Minutemen retain star running back for his last year of eligibility
Kayla Wong
Daily Collegian (2023)
By Mike Maynard, Assistant Sports Editor
January 14, 2024

The Massachusetts football team got news on Sunday, hearing that its record-setting running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams is making his return to the Minutemen for his final year of eligibility.

It was unclear for a few weeks where the redshirt junior would end up. On Dec. 1, 2023, Lynch-Adams declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, looking to make his professional football dream come true. He changed his mind less than two weeks later, withdrawing his name from the draft pool on Dec. 12.

The withdrawal came with the added information that Lynch-Adams was entering the transfer portal, opening himself to offers from other schools to spend his last year of collegiate football.

These big decisions came fresh off a breakout year for the running back, finishing 2023 with a new UMass FBS record of 1,157 rushing yards. He paired that with 12 touchdowns on the ground and 118 yards through the air, leading the Minutemen to their best season since 2018.

On Jan. 11, 2024, Lynch-Adams announced that his recruitment was closed, leaving fans to wonder where he would end up next. Just three days later, the announcement was made.

“I’m Back.” Were the words quoted from the man himself via the Midnight Ride Collective Twitter/X account.

With the announcement going public, UMass looks to have one of its best offensive players in the FBS era back for the 2024 season. No. 15 will be suiting up in the Maroon and White once again, looking to build off his impressive 2023 campaign.

Mike Maynard can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @mikecmaynard.
