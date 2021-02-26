Alpha+Sigma+Phi+and+Phi+Sigma+Kappa+placed+on+interim+suspension+following+reports+of+gatherings+during+self-sequester+period

Alpha Sigma Phi and Phi Sigma Kappa have been placed on interim suspension, pending Code of Student Conduct investigations, University of Massachusetts officials announced Friday night.

The interim suspensions come after the Daily Collegian reported on gatherings held by both fraternities during the University’s self-sequester period. The investigations are “related to recent gatherings that violated the university’s COVID-19 protocols and policies,” according to Ed Blaguzewski, a UMass spokesperson.

“As part of their interim suspension, all activities – including recruitment activities – must cease until the investigation is completed,” said Blaguzewski.

These regulations differ from Theta Chi’s terms of interim suspension, which is also pending an investigation. The University has permitted the fraternity to hold virtual recruitment events, Blaguszewski said.

All student gatherings, which took place last weekend, were prohibited during the self-sequester period, Blaguszewski said. Some fraternities may have rules that allow members to each have one guest visit, he said, but that rule was suspended during the self-sequester period, which ended Monday.

