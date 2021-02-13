Restrictions on outdoor exercise lifted effective Saturday

Executive Director of Environmental Health and Safety Jeffrey Hescock and Public Health Director Ann Becker announced that the University of Massachusetts’ recent surge in COVID-19 cases “has moderated” in an email to the campus community Saturday afternoon.

While the initial public health measures issued in an announcement Sunday prohibited outdoor exercise, the restriction was lifted just days later. “However, it remains imperative, when exercising and engaging in other outdoor activities, to follow mask protocols and maintain social distancing,” the email said.

The email updating the campus community on the University’s high-risk posture states that all other restrictions currently remain in effect. These restrictions include the transition of all in-person classes to a remote format, the requirement for all students, whether on campus or off campus, to self-sequester. Students may only go out for COVID-19 testing, getting food, medical necessity and, as of today, outdoor exercise.

Campus athletic competitions remain canceled, and students are expected to refrain from travel from campus or into the surrounding area.

“Failure to comply will result in disciplinary action, which may include removal from residence halls and/or suspension,” according to the email. The “High” risk level posture is expected to remain in place until at least Feb. 21, and “will only be lifted when public health conditions improve substantially.”

“We recognize the many hardships that this period entails, and we thank everyone for adhering to practices that can limit the spread of the virus,” the email stated.

