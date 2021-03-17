SGA 2021 Elections: Presidential Ticket Rajkumar and Katzman

By Alex Genovese, Collegian StaffMarch 17, 2021
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Sources: Three to five more players set to join Tre Mitchell in the transfer portal
Breaking: UMass to pursue action against Blarney party of 200
Maeve Donnelly and Desiree Oliver leave UMass women’s basketball team
Video: Take a look inside the new Student Union
Online classes can have an impact on mental health
The Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Archives
SGA 2021 Elections: Write-in Presidential Ticket Sophia Bloom and Jack Murray
SGA 2021 Elections: Presidential Ticket Ibrahim Akar and Joseph Abraham
SGA 2021 Elections: Student Trustee Barkha Bhandari
UMass men’s soccer readies for La Salle
Highs and lows of the 63rd Annual Grammy awards
State and local government can fill the gaps left by federal inaction
SGA 2021 Debate
Dania Halak, a student at Amherst College, details her happy childhood in Syria, her love for the country and the pain of loss.
Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Movement, visits UMass
Stop ignoring anti-Asian hate crimes
Massachusetts Daily Collegian
The Student News Site of University of Massachusetts – Daily Collegian
© 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.