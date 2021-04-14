UMass urges students to get vaccinated ‘as soon as possible’

The University announces that it expects all of the campus community to be vaccinated by the fall semester, with “only limited exceptions”

The University of Massachusetts announced that they are expecting the entire campus population vaccinated by the fall semester, with “only limited exceptions.” This announcement came on Tuesday in an email addressed to the campus community.

The University has not made any official decisions about whether or not they will require the vaccine. “We will await final federal and state legal guidance on actual vaccination requirements,” read the email from Jeffrey Hescock, executive director of environmental health and safety and Ann Becker, public health director.

This email comes five days before vaccine eligibility in Massachusetts will become open to the general public ages 16 and up.

UMass also outlined three online locations students should be monitoring to book a vaccine appointment.

The first website, UMass Amherst Public Vaccine Clinic , announces its appointments for the upcoming week at 4 p.m. on Fridays. The University also noted that the demand for these appointments is high. The email also urged students to pre-register with VaccineSignUp.mass.gov. Students who are pre-registered will be notified when they can make an appointment at one of seven mass vaccination centers — Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers, Eastfield Mall in Springfield, Natick Mall in Natick and the former Circuit City in Dartmouth.

Students can also browse for open appointments at pharmacies, community centers and healthcare providers on VaxFinder.mass.gov.

The email also clarified that students who have been vaccinated will still need to get tested with UMass’ asymptomatic testing program, wear face coverings and social distance.

“Please be advised that your vaccination status does not change your access to campus or the university’s expectations for compliance with safety protocols,” read the email.

