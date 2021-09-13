Incoming class brings record-breaking numbers to UMass

According to a campus news report, the University of Massachusetts welcomed approximately 4900 first-year students to campus this fall. Additionally, UMass saw nearly 1,200 transfer students arrive at the University, 335 of which came from the MassTransfer program.

The report says this year’s first-year class is the most diverse in UMass history , with an increase in the number of ALANA (African, Latino/Hispanic, Asian, Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and Native American) students and under-represented minority students, at 37 percent and 19 percent respectively.

Additionally, the report noted that female students accounted for 54 percent of the incoming class, “an increase of nearly 2 percent over the previous year.”

In a statement, UMass Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy noted the “extraordinary students from a rich variety of backgrounds from Massachusetts and across the country and the world.”

“These exceptional students have made UMass their destination of choice, and we welcome them with great enthusiasm as we undertake a full complement of campus activities this semester,” he said.

UMass also broke its record with the number of applications to the University for the fall; 42,110 according to the report. The University admitted more than 2,570 students early admittance, a program that has expanded from about 8,000 applicants in 2009 to 21,190 this year.

The report included the academic performance of the incoming class, describing an increase in the average SAT score for applicants, from 1401 to 1420. However, it did note that only around one-third of the incoming class provided test scores due to the University’s COVID-19 policy exempting test scores for incoming students.

The University also utilized numerous events to welcome incoming students and their families. Called “Your Community UMass,” the University hosted a series of events such as “Many Voices, One Community,” “UFest” and the RSO Expo to introduce new students to campus.

In a different news briefing, Pete Smith, the director of student life communications and professional development, said, “The Fall Welcome has something for everyone.”

“Whether you are returning to campus or arriving in Amherst for the first time, we encourage students to use this opportunity to explore UMass’s offerings, find their space on campus and connect with peers, faculty and staff,” Smith said.

The University also noted that all events were COVID-safe. With vaccination requirements and related COVID-19 testing protocols in place, UMass aims to provide face-to-face instruction, full residence halls and an extensive set of student events and activities.

