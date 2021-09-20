Overtime goal lifts UMass women’s soccer over Duquesne 2-1 in its first conference game of the season

In the 100th minute, Mia Carazza sent a ball into the box and an attempted clearance went wrong for Duquesne resulting in an own goal giving the Massachusetts women’s soccer team its first conference win of the year.

An equalizer in the 50th minute leveling the game up at one apiece got UMass (5-2-2, 1-0-0 Atlantic 10) into overtime with Duquesne, ultimately giving it the chance to go home with the win on the road (2-4-1, 0-1-0 A-10).

“A little bit of luck in the end,” UMass coach Jason Dowiak said. “Mia Carazza put a great ball into the box but got a bit of help from their center back to flick it in over the keepers head.”

Carazza began the season sidelined due to injury but shined in her short time back on the field against Yale. Carazza is starting to see more time on the field and continues to make her presence known.

Sunday’s game showcased the partnership between Karina Groff and Chandler Pedolzky, with both recording multiple shots for the Minutewomen. In the second half Groff sent a long ball up the pitch the Duke’s goalkeeper, Megan Virgin, was caught too far outside, allowing Pedolzky to take a touch around and send a shot into the net.

“I think that was, as a partnership, as a pair up top, that was the best that they have played together,” Dowiak said. “It’s awesome to see that type of relationship grow from two young players.”

Groff had the best look in the first half, getting around Duquesne’s defenders and taking a shot that sailed out wide of the net. This was Pedolzky’s fourth goal of the season, and she increased her point tally to 11 this season, the most on UMass’s roster. The sophomore and freshman’s skill have proved to setup a successful future for the Minutewomen squad.

UMass was left scrambling early in the game after a Duquesne corner kick had the ball pinballing in the box before finding the foot of Emma Bundy who shot it into the back of the net.

“They came out flying in the first half and we looked a little bit slow and a little bit shell-shocked to begin with,” Dowiak said. “I am happy with the resiliency that we continue to show and find ways to win.”

Despite the early goal, Olszewski helped get UMass the win, facing 10 shots and coming away with two major saves. The Minutewomen outshot the Duke’s recording 15 total shots with four on goal.

Moving forward UMass certainly has its hands full in preparing for the physicality and grind of succeeding in the A-10.

“I think for us it’s really about doing what we believe we can do well, but doing it more often,” Dowiak said. “Just focusing on us and not our opponent. We want them to be aware of what we might see, but at the end of the day we feel like if we’re good at what we feel like makes us different, then that is the difference in the game.”

The Minutewomen return home to face George Mason at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Rudd field.

