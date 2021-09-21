UMass SGA releases statement in response to allegations against Theta Chi fraternity

Student Government Association provides list of demands, including expulsions and dissolution of the organization

Following recent protests outside the Theta Chi fraternity at the University of Massachusetts on Sunday, the Student Government Association released a statement standing with survivors of sexual assault and harassment.

“Today, we write to you to stand unequivocally with survivors of sexual assault harassment, and to condemn the acts of these assaulters and the culture of silence and tolerance that protects them,” wrote the SGA in an Instagram post.

The statement was in response to allegations of sexual assault by members of the Theta Chi and Zeta Beta Tau fraternities on the anonymous social media app Yik Yak. Protests proceeded through Sunday into the evening, leading to Amherst Police breaking up the crowds with assistance from other officials.

The statement also highlighted the Survivor’s Bill of Rights, an initiative which garnered strong support in a referendum vote during last spring’s elections. “The Survivor’s Bill of Rights is a comprehensive set of principles and practices that recognize and expand the rights and resources for survivors of gender-based violence,” the initiative read.

The post also provided a list of demands towards UMass, including the suspension of all parties proven to be involved, the dissolution of perpetually offending organizations and the expulsion of all parties found guilty.

SGA urged the University to establish a task force to “address campus sexual violence” as well as increasing training for administration, faculty, staff and students on sexual and dating violence.

The Massachusetts Daily Collegian cannot verify allegations of assault by Theta Chi or Zau Beta Tau brothers at this time.

