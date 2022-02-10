UFC 271 preview and predictions

Middleweight king Israel Adesanya headlines Saturday night’s main card in Houston
By Kevin Schuster, Podcast ProducerFebruary 10, 2022
Archives
UMass men’s basketball falls to George Washington at home Wednesday night
UMPD comes to SGA meeting to discuss campus security resources
Greg Carvel to face former assistant Ben Barr in weekend series against Maine
UMass doesn’t have a parking problem, we’re just over-reliant on cars
UMass needs better public transportation
New RSO application released to address concerns of student groups
Mitski’s anticipated sixth album ‘Laurel Hell’ is finally out
Ber’Nyah Mayo and Angelique Ngalakulondi lift UMass over St. Bonaventure
UMass displays ‘complete balanced scoring attack’ en route to a 78-59 win at St. Bonaventure
Trent Buttrick was a bright spot in UMass men’s basketball loss to George Washington
Massachusetts Daily Collegian
The Student News Site of University of Massachusetts – Daily Collegian
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *