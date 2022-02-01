Francis Ngannou retains title to open up 2022

Ngannou outlasts Ciryl Gane with dominant wrestling performance
By Kevin Schuster, Podcast ProducerFebruary 1, 2022
Archives
Disinformation is a disease, and we can stop the spread
Abstinence shouldn’t be the only thing you learn
Introducing Campus Atlas, an app by the winners of HackUMass
Remote classes on snow days place more stress on work-life balance
Pentagon returns with their 12th mini-album ‘IN:VITE U’
Why don’t Americans care about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?
Satire: Rate My Professor ratings are a self-fulfilling prophecy
Letter: Surviving sexual assault at UMass
UMass men’s basketball loses at home to George Mason for second straight loss
Lackluster shooting performance from UMass men’s basketball in loss to George Mason
Massachusetts Daily Collegian
The Student News Site of University of Massachusetts – Daily Collegian
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *