Morning Wood: 2022

Kicking off April in satirical style

April 1, 2022

Morning Wood is the April fools’ day special edition of the Daily Collegian. All articles are satirical. 

UMass to implement 30-factor authentication

Breaking: He texted back

Jon Asgeirsson/ Daily Collegian

Students complain that men are ‘ruining’ gender neutral bathrooms, stench is primary concern

UMass should give out its degrees in the form of NFTs

Allow me to introduce the future of UMass hoops

 SGA votes to create a new Secretary of Bureaucracy position

The UMass community grapples with Sam the Minuteman’s raw sex appeal

Mehroz Kapadia / Daily Collegian

UMass to begin construction on “Sam the Minuteman” training facility

UMass to build swimming pool in Isenburger basement

Entire spoon, handle and all, falls into hummus at Harvest Market

UMass announces competitive sleeping as newest addition to athletic department

Brave STEM majors to be honored with national holiday for ‘working harder than everyone else’ in a life they chose

Wind tunnel around library hate crimes student

Dining commons breakfast is ‘mid’

UMass housing crisis leaves 427.3 sophomores displaced

UMass makes changes to undergraduate courses, removing STEM

 

Robert Rigo / Daily Collegian
