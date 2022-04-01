BREAKING – On Friday night at 10:03 p.m. Collegian reporters received word that white boy of the week Bradléigh Chadford texted back after hours of being left on read.

At 5:08 p.m. Sophomore Psychology major Dalia C. Legion texted Chadford, “Hey what r u doing tonight? :).” Chadford, who for some reason chooses to leave his read receipts on, read the text at approximately 5:46 p.m.

During the four hours it took Chadford, a sophomore studying finance, to reply, Legion went to dinner with friends and got ready for a night out in downtown Amherst. She checked her phone a total of 162 times.

At 10:02 p.m. Chadford replied, “hey idk yet tbh.”

Moments later, Legion sent a screenshot of Chadford’s text to every University of Massachusetts student in her contact list and five separate group chats, including her group project for BIO110.

Chadford’s reply came an hour after he viewed Legion’s Instagram story, which featured her and three friends posing in a Washington tower stairwell. In an interview, Legion also noted that Chadford’s Snapchat score increased by five points between 8:45 p.m. and 8:53 p.m., indicating that he had been messaging other people.

“I’m honestly really confused what he means because, like, three days ago he double snapped me so like, I know that he cares about me but like, what do you think I should say to this?”

Collegian reporters were unable to advise Legion.

Legion met Chadford three weeks prior on the dating app Tinder, where Chadford invited her to watch a movie in his Patterson hall dorm room. The pair have now seen each other a total of three times and maintained a steady 20-day Snapchat streak.

In a word, Legion’s friend Samantha Minüte, who was with Legion at the time of Chadford’s response, described the budding romance as “toxic.”

“It’s honestly really sad. Ever since he completely ignored her at Berk the other night we’ve all been telling her to ghost him, but she just won’t listen. I wish she would realize how she – wait sorry, Kyle just slid up on my story,” Minüte said.

After conferring with friends, Legion waited seven minutes to reply to his text with a simple, “kk just keep me updated on where you end up.”

Chadford read the text three minutes later. He has yet to respond.

Editor’s Note: At 2:36 A.M. the Collegian received word that Chadford texted Legion, “hey, u up?”

Vera Antonio can be reached in Bradléigh Chadford’s Prince Hall double. Bet you didn’t see that one coming.