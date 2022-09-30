- Archives
- Fall Sports
- Football
- Headlines
- Podcasts
- Scrolling Headlines
- Sports
- Sports
- Sports Podcasts
- The Collegian Sports Podcast
A few UMass football positional grades, along with breakdown of UMass 28-0 loss to Temple
UMass is 1-3 heading into Eastern Michigan matchup
September 30, 2022
Joey Aliberti is joined by Colin McCarthy and Judah Katz to breakdown UMass football’s 28-0 loss to Temple, before grading the Minutemen’s quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs to this point of the season. They end off with quick predictions of UMass’ game at Eastern Michigan this upcoming weekend.