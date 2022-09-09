- Archives
Breaking down UMass football’s 42-10 loss to Tulane, Toledo matchup preview
Joey Aliberti and Colin McCarthy share their thoughts on the Minutemen’s week one loss
September 9, 2022
After a 42-10 loss against Tulane, the Daily Collegian’s Joey Aliberti and Colin McCarthy talk about what they saw last Saturday night, before previewing UMass Football’s next game against Toledo.