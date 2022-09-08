UMass falls flat in 1-0 loss to Boston University on Thursday afternoon

Throughout the entire 90 minutes of play, Boston University’s relentless effort was too much for the Massachusetts women’s soccer team to handle, outplaying UMass (1-3-3) in its 1-0 loss on Thursday afternoon.

Minutewomen head coach Jason Dowiak said he didn’t know how to feel about his team’s energy throughout the game.

“We didn’t have that speed of play that we’ve come accustomed to with this group,” Dowiak said. “So, little slow today.”

Flat. That is how UMass started the game, watching the ball roll by. Boston University‘s (3-4-0) high line helped jump start an early lead. As the Terriers brought the ball forward, playing with it along the outside of the 18-yard box, it seemed all UMass did was watch as BU’s Morgan Fagan rattled off shot after shot. Her second attempt was deflected away by Minutewomen keeper Megan Olszewski, but no one came to her rescue to clear away the rebound, and it was instead buried by Fagan.

The flat-footed play persisted throughout the first half and as the Minutewomen took the field for the start of the second, they were joined by assistant coach Ricky Newton. He had them staying on their toes, doing numerous drills, and working on making quick runs prior to kick-off. While energy seemed to be up a little bit in the second half, they were still one step behind.

“We’ve been talking a lot at halftime just to try to come up with some different solutions and encourage them and motivate them,” Dowiak said.

After Bella Recinos took a corner kick in the second half, Kelly Pease got a head on it, but it was narrowly saved by the fingertips of Boston University goalkeeper Gretchen Bennett. On the next corner, Recinos lined up to take it again, with Juliana Ryan getting her head on it, but it wasn’t enough. The Terriers attempted to clear the ball out, but instead, it found the foot of Lauren Robles stationed at the top of the box, Robles fired a shot, but it soared high over the top of the crossbar.

Minutes later, Olivia Gouldsbury was fouled, and the ball was brought back with Lauren Bonavita taking the free kick. Her pass went deep into the box, but a swarm of Boston University defenders was able to get the first touch. Like a pinball machine, the ball bounced around before Sarah Cramer kept it inbounds and found Lauren Smida right in front of the net. Despite being wide open, Smida’s shot went over the net.

While UMass looked to rely on its typical style of play, which is sending a deep cross in and looking for a player on the receiving end, the Minutewomen were outmatched by Boston University. The Terriers’ back line was first to every ball in the air, and the Minutewomen were unable to find a way around it.

Bonavita looked to be UMass’ savior once again, as the graduate student provided the team with its best chance of the game. Leaping up high in the middle of the box, Bonavita got her head on the end of a cross, but the shot slammed the post.

While Karina Groff made her return to the pitch in the 2-2 tie against UMass Lowell, she was once again on the ground with a trainer and Dowiak surrounding her on the field in the first half. It appeared to be an injury to her ankle once again. The Minutewomen were also without Chandler Pedolzky who went down on Sunday with a toe injury and defender Serena Ahmed.

Dowiak described these decisions as being in “protective mode.”

The Minutewomen will travel to Cambridge for a Sunday matchup against Harvard at 1 p.m.

Sophie Weller can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @SophieeWellerr.