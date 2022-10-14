A new quarterback for UMass football? Plus a breakdown of UMass hockey’s season opener against AIC

Garrett Dzuro took the first snaps for the Minutemen against Liberty

By Joey Aliberti and Colin McCarthy
October 14, 2022

Joey Aliberti, Colin McCarthy and Johnny Depin break down the UMass quarterback situation and how much it truly matters before Colin and Kayla Gregoire discuss the Minutemen’s season opener against AIC this past weekend.