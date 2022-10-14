- 2022
A new quarterback for UMass football? Plus a breakdown of UMass hockey’s season opener against AIC
Garrett Dzuro took the first snaps for the Minutemen against Liberty
October 14, 2022
Joey Aliberti, Colin McCarthy and Johnny Depin break down the UMass quarterback situation and how much it truly matters before Colin and Kayla Gregoire discuss the Minutemen’s season opener against AIC this past weekend.