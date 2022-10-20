Collegian Sports Podcast: Breaking down UMass hockey’s sweep of Denver

Minutemen move to No. 6 in USCHO polls following the sweep

On this episode of the Collegian Sports podcast, Joey Aliberti, Kayla Gregoire and Colin McCarthy discussed the importance of the Massachusetts hockey team’s wins over Denver, and what’s next for the No. 6 Minutemen (2-0-1).

UMass outscored the Pioneers 7-2 over the two game series and had six different goal scorers. Three new players registered their first goals as Minutemen: freshmen Kenny Connors and Tyson Dyck as well as graduate transfer Matt Koopman.