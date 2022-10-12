Five queer young adult books to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

To truly celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, it is important to shed light on books that uplift the Latinx community, especially those that can provide personal insight. These books are valuable to the Latinx community because they shatter stereotypes, are richly written and are relatable to readers.

Here are some fantastic young adult fiction books featuring Latinx stories:

“Ophelia After All” by Racquel Marie

Ophelia is a teen who is coming to terms with her sexuality. She navigates through life romantically by developing multiple crushes. Her heart is open to others, and she always thinks about romance because it makes her heart flutter. For the first time, she begins to view another woman, Talia Sanchez, romantically. Feeling confusion and internal turmoil, Ophelia reads homophobic material that invalidates same-sex relationships. Despite her rocky self-discovery journey, Ophelia finally finds clarity in her romance with Talia. This is an empowering story about reconciling conformity with desire and sexual liberation.

“This Is Why They Hate Us” by Aaron H. Aceves

Frustrated by his unrequited love towards his best friend, Saleem, the protagonist, Enrique “Quique” Luna, desperately seeks out a new relationship. It depicts Quique’s journey as a bisexual as he tries to get over his crush and find potential partners. Looking for love can be stressful, nerve-racking and anxiety-inducing, and readers will relate to the intensity and chaos of Quique’s experiences.

“The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School” by Sonora Reyes

Yamilet Flores, a 16-year-old, spent most of her high school years in the closet. She attends an affluent, white Catholic school with no other Mexican girls, making her feel isolated. While feeling pressured to prioritize her education, the thought of finding a fulfilling romantic relationship with another woman occupies Flores’ mind. Like many queer teens, Flores is terrified of rejection and judgement from her family. This is a powerful story about self-acceptance, as Flores learns to overcome her fears and embrace her vulnerability.

“Lakelore” by Anna Marie McLemore:

This story, falling under the fantasy genre, is about two non-binary teens who are pulled into a magical world known as “under the lake,” and everyone expresses curiosity to this alternate world. Bastián Silvano and Lore Garcia are the only two people in this entire town who have been inside the lake, as Silvano grew up in both parts underneath the lake and on land and Garcia accidentally saw the world. Witnessing both worlds greatly impacted the fates of both characters. This story is about rediscovering a lost friendship and learning to uphold each other’s trust.

“Café con Lychee” by Emery Lee

If you want an endearing love story with the enemies to lovers to trope, this book is for you. The primary characters are Theo Mori and Gabriel Moreno, who are both rivals because their family cafés are in competition. When a third café arrives to town, however, both team up together to support their families’ businesses. Both must deal with the familial pressure to run the cafes, taking after their parents’ careers. This story unveils Theo and Gabriel’s bond, as well as their ability to reject external pressure and accomplish their personal goals.

