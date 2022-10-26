Let’s Talk About Hair

Molly Roth and Kenisha Lamarre discuss current events and sit down with a guest to discuss the cultural and ethnic aspects of hair

In this episode, Molly Roth and Kenisha Lamarre discuss current events such as Rex Orange County’s recent “SA” allegations, as well as Colleen Hoover’s book “It Ends With Us”. Additionally, we sit down with, a friend of the podcast, Christine Wanjiru, a Psychology student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. In this episode, we discuss the topic of hair and everything that comes with hair. Finally, Christine shares her story involving a traumatic experience related to the mistreatment of Black women’s hair.

