September Highlights
The premiere of Nothing/Unsaid, a new podcast by the Op/Ed section!
October 20, 2022
This is nothing/unsaid, a new podcast from the Massachusetts Daily Collegian Op/Ed section. For our first episode, we’re highlighting three columns published in September.
Check them out:
“Tell ’em how you feel: Write a letter to the editor this semester” by Catherine Hurley
“The case for vanishing from social media without a trace” by Kelly McMahan
“In defense of public space” by Liam Rue
Featuring Catherine Hurley, Kelly McMahan, and Liam Rue. Graphic designed by Nick Archambault. Music is “Edgeworthia” by Chad Crouch.