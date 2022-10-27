Top 10 Songs to add to your fall playlist

From classic rock to 90s grunge, here are ten songs to get you in the mood for autumn

If you know me, you would know that making playlists is my love language. One of my favorite playlists I make every year is for the start of the school year, where all my autumn tunes can have a home as I walk around campus seeing the leaves change. This year’s fall playlist is my best yet, as I combined all of my favorite artists and genres to curate the coziest, warmest and autumnal mix to date.

While my original playlist is over fifty songs, I narrowed down my top ten songs for the fall to get you in the mood for my favorite season of the year.

“There She Goes” – The La’s

“There She Goes” embodies the feeling of walking through a town and pretending you are the main character. This song is heavily featured in many 90s and early 2000s movies and television shows and reminds me of my favorite fall show, “Gilmore Girls.” When I listen to this song, I picture myself in Stars Hollow, Connecticut about to go grab a coffee and read under a gazebo. “There She Goes” checks off all my boxes for a fall hit.

“Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want” – The Smiths

I could have picked almost any Smiths song and it would still be perfect for this list, but “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want” holds a soft spot in my heart. I know the cliché of being a Smiths fan, but I am certainly proud to be one. This song sounds like the seasons changing during the end of the song. The way it also flows into the melody of synths and guitar really solidifies this being a fall track.

“Massachusetts” – Bee Gees

The Bee Gees’ “Massachusetts” really embodies fall here in Massachusetts. I discovered this song over the summer and I knew I had to save it for my fall playlist. Even if you are not from Massachusetts, this song brings you the warmth of being at home.

“It’s Too Late” – Carole King

The entirety of Tapestry by Carole King is probably the best album for fall but “It’s Too Late” really embodies the feeling of a cool autumn night by a fire. I play this album all the way through on my journey to campus on the PVTA and feel the full embrace of 70s soft rock on a cool September day.

“Never Going Back Again” – Fleetwood Mac

Rumors is another album that completely encapsulates the feel of fall with all of its spellbinding and magical melodies. “Never Going Back Again” features guitar plucks that carry the song, giving the ambiance of listening to the song by the fireside. Any of Fleetwood Mac’s songs are great for the fall, but this one especially ties me to the feeling of seasons changing.

“Harvest Moon” – Neil Young

“Harvest Moon” by Neil Young is not on Spotify, but I made the journey to YouTube to make sure to get my fix of this song. This song describes a summer love that will continue when the harvest moon comes out. This song reminds me of returning home and the comfort of being in a place where I continue to grow into a new person every year.

“Didn’t Want to Have to Do It (Ver 1)” – Cass Elliot

Cass Elliot or as many might recognize as “Mama Cass” from “The Mamas and The Papas,” came out with a solo music career, releasing many more soulful songs than the original group produced. I love listening to Eliot’s voice, especially in her own songs apart from the group. “Didn’t Want to Have to Do It” has two versions but I love this first one, as I feel the smooth folk-like background brings the nature and ambiance of autumn with it.

“Across the Universe” – Fiona Apple

While this is not the original “Across the Universe” by The Beatles, Fiona Apple brings this 90s grunge and indie vibe to the song that completely transforms it into a fall anthem. The entire backtrack is filled with heavy drums, contrasted with light piano and woodwinds that make the song feel fluttery and as if the leaves are falling all around you. Apple’s whole discography screams fall/winter to me, but “Across the Universe” plays out to be the best in my opinion.

“Maybe” – Janis Joplin

Janis Joplin’s voice is the perfect way to describe the crisp fall weather. “Maybe” features strong brass instrumentals that enchant me whenever I put this on.

“Dreams” – The Cranberries

“Dreams” has been at the top of all my playlists for September through December for so many years. “Dreams” hits every mark for what I want to listen to during the beginning of the semester and getting ready to be in the cooler weather. My love for The Cranberries defrosts as soon as the weather dips to 65 and I am ready to switch my Birkenstocks to Doc Martens and soak in the fall aesthetic.

The full playlist can be found here.

