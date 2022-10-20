- 2022
- Archives
- Fall Sports
- Football
- Headlines
- Hockey
- Podcasts
- Scrolling Headlines
- Sports
- The Collegian Sports Podcast
- Winter Sports
UMass hockey stuns No. 1 Denver, UMass football loses again
Hockey team moves up to No. 6 in the national rankings
October 20, 2022
With UMass sweeping former No. 1 Denver, Joey Aliberti, Colin McCarthy and Kayla Gregoire discuss the historic weekend and where it ranks in comparison to other recent major moments for the hockey program under Greg Carvel. The football team lost 34-7 to Buffalo to move to 1-6. Joey, Colin and Johnny Depin break down the newest quarterback situation and more.