UMass hockey stuns No. 1 Denver, UMass football loses again

Hockey team moves up to No. 6 in the national rankings

By Joseph Aliberti, Colin McCarthy, Kayla Gregoire, and Johnny Depin
October 20, 2022

With UMass sweeping former No. 1 Denver, Joey Aliberti, Colin McCarthy and Kayla Gregoire discuss the historic weekend and where it ranks in comparison to other recent major moments for the hockey program under Greg Carvel. The football team lost 34-7 to Buffalo to move to 1-6. Joey, Colin and Johnny Depin break down the newest quarterback situation and more.