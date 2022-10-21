UMass returns to the Head of Charles Regatta

For the first time since 2019, the Massachusetts rowing team will be competing in the historic Head of Charles Regatta on Oct. 22, 2022.

The Head of Charles is the largest three-day regatta in the world since its conception in 1965. UMass rowers will be some of the 11,000 competing this year. The Head of Charles has 55 different racing events with categories ranging from junior to collegiate and masters.

In previous years, the Minutewomen have performed well on the Charles. UMass finished ninth out of 31 boats with a time of 17:10.635 in women’s club eights in 2019. As well that year, the Minutewomen finished 13th in club fours out of 55 boats with a time of 19:35.972.

So far this season, the Minutewomen have competed in two regattas the Ithaca Small Boat Regatta in Ithaca, N.Y to kick off the season on Sept. 25 and Head of the Riverfront in Harford, Conn on Oct. 2. At the Head of the Riverfront, UMass competed in the women’s open eight and women’s open four. In the open eight final, the Minutewomen finished third, fourth, and 13th, in total there were 31 boats competing. In the open four, UMass finished first, sixth, ninth, and 23rd, there were 23 boats competing.

Head coach of the Minutewomen Eric Carcich will return to Boston following the Head of the Charles in his rookie year as head coach. UMass hired Carcich in July 2019, following the retirement of longtime head coach Jim Dietz in May 2019. The Minutewomen finished third this past spring at the Atlantic 10 championships.

This year the Minutewomen will be competing in women’s club eights scheduled for Oct. 22, 2022, at 1:24 PM. All races will be streamed on YouTube with multiple viewing angles.

