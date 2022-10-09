UMass women’s club soccer stays undefeated, hands UVM first loss of year

UMass becomes the first team to score on Vermont all season

AMHERST– The UMass women’s club soccer team finish off the 2022 home schedule for the season at McGuirk Stadium with a 2-0 win against Vermont on Sunday morning.

Offensively, UMass controlled the majority of the game, with 10 shots on goal to UVM’s six. Two players were able to convert for the Minutewomen, junior Astrid Erickson and sophomore Emily Jurkowski. Jurkowski’s goal came first, by way of herself, with the early goal unassisted.

“[The goal] really set us off for the rest of the game to perform well,” Jurkowski said. “We started connecting better.”

This was not only the first goal of the game against Vermont, but the first goal the Catamounts have given up all season. They traveled to Amherst after going 2-0 last weekend, with wins against both Springfield College and Dartmouth. Still, UMass holds a better goal differential than UVM.

After Jurkowski kicked off the scoring for UMass in the first half, Erickson was able to contribute in the second. Despite her distance from the goal, she launched a kick 20 yards out that snuck past the reach of Vermont’s goalie.

“I got a pass back. I just went for the top left corner, and it went in,” Erickson said.

Erickson and Jurkowski were just two non-starters out of the Minutewomen’s 28-player roster.

“That just shows how deep our bench is,” said returning head coach Ryan Levay. “Everyone’s starting to click and come together at the right time.”

UMass will now move onto regionals and soon after, nationals in Texas.

Rachel Toth can be reached at [email protected] .