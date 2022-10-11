Unpacking Black Womanhood

Welcome to the MhmKay Podcast with Molly Roth and Kenisha Lamarre! We hope you enjoy this new episode of our podcast dedicated to social justice, social commentary, and girl talks. In this episode, we discussed current events such as Kanye West and “White Lives Matter” as well as President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon all federal marijuana charges. Additionally, in this episode, we sat down and interviewed Dr. Whitney Battle-Baptiste, an anthropology professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Dr. Whitney Battle-Baptiste is a historical archaeologist who focuses primarily on the historical intersection of race, class, and gender in the shaping of cultural landscapes across the African diaspora. Her theoretical interests include Black feminist theory, African American material and expressive culture, and critical heritage studies. Her work spans a variety of historic sites in the Northern and Southern United States, including the home of Andrew Jackson in Nashville, Tennessee; Rich Neck Plantation in Williamsburg, Virginia; the Abiel Smith School in Boston, Massachusetts; and the W. E. B. Du Bois Homesite in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Her latest research is a community-based archaeology project at the Millers Plantation site on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

