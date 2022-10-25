Vérité opens for FLETCHER’s sold out show at House of Blues

On Thursday, Oct. 20, FLETCHER and opener Vérité lit up Boston at the House of Blues on FLETCHER’s “Girl of my Dreams” tour. The set list included both Vérité’s music and FLETCHER’s new album, as well as some old hits.

The House of Blues venue was perfect for the intimate performance both artists gave to the sold-out crowd. Doors opened at 7 p.m. to let the crowd in and the show was projected to start around 8 p.m.

Before the concert started, people were standing and dancing around to the pop music playing in the back. Some were busy getting merchandise before the show, as well as food and drinks.

The lights dimmed at around 8:15 p.m. and Vérité stood out against the purple lights wearing a ruffled white shirt and black leather shorts with black tights and garters. Immediately, the bass was felt beneath everyone’s feet as she started singing “He’s Not You.”

The crowd was bobbing around and vibing with the music as Vérité engaged with the crowd and dancing to get everyone warmed up for the rest of the show. After performing her first song, Vérité got the crowd cheering after saying “Boston how the f-ck are you doing tonight.”

Her set list consisted of six songs, a medley of edgy pop and mellow tones. Overheard in the crowd, someone said that Vérité had “great energy” after having the crowd interact with her song “Think Of Me” and telling the crowd to sing, “I hope you f-ck her with your eyes closed.”

The set lights switched between blue, purple and red throughout the performance, adding to the rock feel of the night. Everything came together well for Vérité’s opening performance, and the chemistry between her and the band was impeccable.

She performed a snippet of one of her famous covers of The 1975’s popular song “Somebody Else” after saying that someone on Twitter requested it for the show that night. The crowd cheered and started dancing immediately. The packed room felt like it was swaying in harmony as she was singing.

Vérité warmed up the crowd amazingly and it was clear everyone was excited for the rest of the show. As the crowd waited for FLETCHER to come on, the venue was passing out water bottles to people in the crowd.

What was great about Vérité’s performance is the dynamic she had with the audience. She did not have a set, but her voice carried her performance and her enthusiasm for performing was felt through the passion in her voice.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. the stage dimmed again and the excited buzzing began. Music started blaring as FLETCHER sang “Guess We Lied…” a continuation of a song from her “You Ruined New York City for Me” EP, “If You’re Going to Lie.”

She was wearing a black strappy shirt and black leather cargo pants with her hair up in a high ponytail. During the show she had an outfit change into fishnet leggings with black shorts, a mesh top and a black studded leather jacket to match the edgy tone of her performance.

FLETCHER’s set resembled a psychic shop storefront with LED lights reading “psychic,” or showing a palm. For some of her performance she was on top of her set structure dancing or sitting so that the whole crowd could see her over the sea of people.

The crowd immediately started jumping and singing along to her music. It was a little rowdy at times, with people pushing to get closer to the stage or going to find their friends in the crowd, but the venue did a good job making sure everyone was safe and had security guards walking around checking up on people.

She integrated new and old songs throughout the set, and the crowd sang along the whole time. The set lights flashed around her, but the set was still cohesive with the rock-esque atmosphere of her music.

Together, these two women put on a show that energized the whole crowd. Walking out of the venue, it seemed like everyone was still vibrating from the energy of the show. Vérité made her performance her own and was a great counterpart to FLETCHER’s style. They both shared stories of heartbreak and love in their own artistic ways throughout the three hours of the show.

