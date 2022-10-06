Weekly Playlist comeback season: See Collegian staff picks for the month of September

As a new season falls upon us, it is no accident that songs of longing and change envelope our listening. Here are the top new tracks that the staff at the Massachusetts Daily Collegian have been listening to this month.

“DTAP” by Shalom

By James Rosales, Head Arts Editor

“DTAP,” an acronym for the refrain “DIFFERENT TIME ANY PLACE,” is the catchy second single from indie newcomer, Shalom. The alternative-rock track is grimy, angsty and forward-thinking, with crackly guitars and old-school drums juxtaposed against vocal chops and synth pads, reminiscent of production from electropop artists like Disclosure. Its lyrics indirectly plead with the speaker’s one-time lover, almost like a secret diary entry. Standout lyrics like “I’m talking tough, playing it cool / it’s like I’ve got a crush in school” embody the innocence of the initial stages of liking someone when you know so little about them yet want so much of them. So, whether you’re thinking of your hallway crush or the summer love that got away, “DTAP” will have you wishing that someday you’ll see them in more than just your dreams.

“You Could Be The One” by Snow Strippers

By Jackson Walker, Collegian Correspondent

From their most recent LP, “April Mixtape 2,” the 12th track of this 16-song LP fits perfectly with the project’s dance and synth heavy theme. This song was my favorite from the mixtape as it contains some of the most unique vocal production from the Snow Strippers. Using a very canned distortion that sounds much like a dial-up phone call from the ‘90s, lead singer Tatiana Schwaninger leaves room for the production to do most of the talking.

“All I Need To Hear” by The 1975

By Ashviny Kaur, Collegian Staff

After a two-year hiatus, The 1975 are back with a collection of singles that don’t disappoint. Each new track is better than the last, and “All I Need To Hear” is no different. It’s a soft ballad driven by cries of yearning and longing, as lead singer Matty Healy writes about wanting nothing more in life than this one person. The song is reminiscent of the more intimate tracks that were previously releases like “Somebody Else” and “Fallingforyou.” It is subtly produced, yet effective. Personally, it makes me very excited for their new album, “Being Funny In A Foreign Language,” that’s set to drop in a few weeks.

“Stereo Driver” by Q

By Molly Hamilton, Assistant Arts Editor

An ‘80s-inspired track dripping with synth and haunting layering, “Stereo Driver” is a fascinating indication of where R&B is headed. Q combines effortless vocals with dreamy production that feels both nostalgic and fresh. Even more impressive, is the fact that “Stereo Driver” is self-produced. The 23-year-old Florida native creates a sultry, lush sound unique enough to stand out, but familiar enough to lull listeners into a comfortable groove. Undoubtedly an artist to watch, Q has carved out an exciting niche with “Stereo Driver.”

“Bittersweet teeth” by poptropicaslutz!

By Amalia Wompa, Collegian Correspondent

Fast-paced with traces of hyper-punk, “bittersweet teeth” feels like a 2010s teenage summer dream. The vocal performances by Christian Cicilia and Nick Crawford are always able to achieve any mood they want, with many of their songs covering heartbreak and angst. This single shifts gears and makes listener feel exhilarated, animated and upbeat as if reliving their most exciting memories one after another. With a unique blend of rock and hyper-pop, which combine to make the now more popular than ever genre of hyper-punk, poptropicaslutz! is singing their way to the top.

“C’est La Vie (with bbno$ & Rich Brian)” by Yung Gravy

By Shannon Moore, Assistant Arts Editor

Bright, funky and slightly crude, “C’est La Vie” is yet another lively pop-rap anthem from Yung Gravy. With a message of living life carefree, Gravy delivers another upbeat party track to add to your pregame playlist. With punchy lyrics and a beat that boosts your mood and makes you want to move, “C’est La Vie” is extremely similar to his previous releases. Yung Gravy’s next album, “Marvelous,” drops Oct. 28.

Northern Attitude by Noah Kahan

By Olivia Patt, Collegian Correspondent

With amazingly written guitar melodies, a high-energy buildup in the pre-chorus and relatable lyrics, “Northern Attitude” is the perfect fall song. Noah Kahan sings about navigating life and feeling lost and lonely. The track is a single release for his album “Stick Season,” available on Oct. 14.

“Blue Copper” by Quarters of Change

By Caitlin Reardon, Assistant News Editor

Up-and-coming indie-pop band, Quarters of Change, released a new single following their recent debut album, “Into the Rift.” “Blue Copper” is a moody track with an electric melody saturated with fierce vocals. Navigating the conflicting feelings between betrayal and love, the New York City-based group finds a way to make damaged pride sound vitalizing with the punching sound of firmly intonated guitars and charming metallic synths, no pun intended. Quarters of Change is uniquely revamping the indie-pop genre by mixing a multitude of punk, alternative, psychedelic and rock staples altogether, and they are certainly off to an exciting start.

“Miracles” by Alex G

By Thomas Machacz, Collegian Staff

A single from Alex G’s latest album, “God Save The Animals,” “Miracles” is an achingly sincere perspective on trying your best for those you love. Featuring Alex G’s signature lo-fi energy and acoustic instrumentation, the song is a warm and steady look into the artist’s optimism in the face of new changes. He ruminates on the new pregnancy of his partner, and how to balance his work with a growing family. Despite the potential challenges, he welcomes it all with open arms, the love they share leading the charge. The laid-back energy and upbeat lyrics make this not only a smooth, easy listen, but also a thoughtful piece of comfort music.